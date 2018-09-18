Class AAAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Colquitt County 139 (13) 1
2. Walton 120 3
3. Grayson 118 (1) 2
4. Parkview 88 5
5. Archer 70 7
6. North Gwinnett 69 4
7. Milton 45 6
8. McEachern 42 9
9. Lowndes 32 8
10. Hillgrove 20 10
Others Receiving Votes: Marietta 13, Roswell 12, North Cobb 3, Mill Creek 1.
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Lee County 140 (14) 1
2. Coffee 124 2
3. Harrison 112 3
4. Creekview 88 7
5. Sequoyah 78 10
6. Valdosta 60 6
7. Alpharetta 51 9
8. Tucker 46 5
9. Northside Warner Robins 36 8
10. Glynn Academy 13 4
Others Receiving Votes: Douglas County 12, Stephenson 8, Allatoona 4, Effingham County 3, Mays 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Rome 140 (14) 1
2. Buford 119 3
3. Stockbridge 101 4
4. Jones County 87 6
5. Carrollton 80 5
6. Wayne County 76 7
7. Warner Robins 68 2
8. Ware County 37 8
9. Dutchtown 25 NR
10. SW DeKalb 20 9
Others Receiving Votes: Kell 8, Upson-Lee 1, Veterans 1
Dropped Out: Kell
Class AAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Blessed Trinity 140 (14) 1
2. Cartersville 121 3
3. Mary Persons 108 4
4. St. Pius X 98 5
5. Flowery Branch 63 6
6. Marist 61 2
7. Troup County 60 8
8. Eastside 45 7
9. Burke County 33 9
10. Woodward Academy 17 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Perry 9, Thomson 7, Richmond Academy 4, Chapel Hill 3, Sandy Creek 1
Dropped Out: Thomson
Class AAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Calhoun 140 (14) 1
2. Cedar Grove 123 3
3. Monroe Area 96 4
4. Peach County 86 2
5. Greater Atlanta Christian 81 7
T6. Benedictine 65 5
T6. Westminster 65 6
8. Jefferson 42 8
9. Dawson County 19 NR
10. Pierce County 15 9
Others Receiving Votes: Pace Academy 13, Pike County 7, Liberty County 7, North Hall 3, SE Bulloch 1
Dropped Out: Pace Academy
Class AA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Hapeville Charter 140 (14) 1
2. Bremen 111 3
3. Thomasville 101 5
4. Dodge County 88 4
5. Rabun County 66 6
6. Rockmart 64 8
7. Washington County 41 10
8. Callaway 40 2
9. Brooks County 32 7
10.Vidalia 21 NR
Others receiving Votes: Dublin 14, Heard County 4, Jeff Davis 2, Jefferson County 1, Douglass 1
Dropped Out: Dublin
Class A
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Irwin County 125 (5) 4
2. ELCA 123 (8) 2
3. Athens Academy 106 (1) 3
4. Prince Avenue 95 5
5. Clinch County 75 1
6. Calvary Day 63 6
7. Darlington 52 8
8. Commerce 33 t10
9. Mt. Paran 20 9
T10. Aquinas 16 NR
T10. Pelham 16 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Mt. Zion-Carroll 12, Savannah Country Day 11, Manchester 5, George Walton Academy 7, Christian Heritage 3
Dropped Out: Manchester
Publications Included: The Covington News, Clayton News/Henry Herald, Dalton Citizen, 92.9FM The Game, The Athletic, Times-Georgian, Walker County Messenger, Savannah Morning News, Douglas County Sentinel, Cherokee Tribune, Augusta Chronicle, Newnan Times Herald, Marietta Daily Journal, Gwinnett Daily Post
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Rome 140 (14) 1
2. Buford 119 3
3. Stockbridge 101 4
4. Jones County 87 6
5. Carrollton 80 5
6. Wayne County 76 7
7. Warner Robins 68 2
8. Ware County 37 8
9. Dutchtown 25 NR
10. SW DeKalb 20 9
Others Receiving Votes: Kell 8, Upson-Lee 1, Veterans 1
Dropped Out: Kell
Class AAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Blessed Trinity 140 (14) 1
2. Cartersville 121 3
3. Mary Persons 108 4
4. St. Pius X 98 5
5. Flowery Branch 63 6
6. Marist 61 2
7. Troup County 60 8
8. Eastside 45 7
9. Burke County 33 9
10. Woodward Academy 17 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Perry 9, Thomson 7, Richmond Academy 4, Chapel Hill 3, Sandy Creek 1
Dropped Out: Thomson
Class AAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Calhoun 140 (14) 1
2. Cedar Grove 123 3
3. Monroe Area 96 4
4. Peach County 86 2
5. Greater Atlanta Christian 81 7
T6. Benedictine 65 5
T6. Westminster 65 6
8. Jefferson 42 8
9. Dawson County 19 NR
10. Pierce County 15 9
Others Receiving Votes: Pace Academy 13, Pike County 7, Liberty County 7, North Hall 3, SE Bulloch 1
Dropped Out: Pace Academy
Class AA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Hapeville Charter 140 (14) 1
2. Bremen 111 3
3. Thomasville 101 5
4. Dodge County 88 4
5. Rabun County 66 6
6. Rockmart 64 8
7. Washington County 41 10
8. Callaway 40 2
9. Brooks County 32 7
10.Vidalia 21 NR
Others receiving Votes: Dublin 14, Heard County 4, Jeff Davis 2, Jefferson County 1, Douglass 1
Dropped Out: Dublin
Class A
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Irwin County 125 (5) 4
2. ELCA 123 (8) 2
3. Athens Academy 106 (1) 3
4. Prince Avenue 95 5
5. Clinch County 75 1
6. Calvary Day 63 6
7. Darlington 52 8
8. Commerce 33 t10
9. Mt. Paran 20 9
T10. Aquinas 16 NR
T10. Pelham 16 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Mt. Zion-Carroll 12, Savannah Country Day 11, Manchester 5, George Walton Academy 7, Christian Heritage 3
Dropped Out: Manchester
Publications Included: The Covington News, Clayton News/Henry Herald, Dalton Citizen, 92.9FM The Game, The Athletic, Times-Georgian, Walker County Messenger, Savannah Morning News, Douglas County Sentinel, Cherokee Tribune, Augusta Chronicle, Newnan Times Herald, Marietta Daily Journal, Gwinnett Daily Post