Class AAAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Colquitt County 140 (14) 1
2. Walton 123 2
3. Parkview 119 3
4. Grayson 97 4
5. Archer 95 5
6. North Gwinnett 69 6
7. Hillgrove 55 9
8. Lowndes 47 8
9. Marietta 10 NR
10. McEachern 9 7
Others Receiving Votes: Milton 6, North Cobb 7, Tift County 5, Roswell 4, Wheeler 2, Camden County 1
Dropped Out: Wheeler
Class AAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Lee County 140 (14) 1
2. Creekview 124 4
3. Tucker 94 5
4. Northside Warner Robins 85 T7
5. Sequoyah 77 6
T6. Valdosta 51 T7
T6.Douglas County 51 9
8. Coffee 46 2
9. Harrison 29 3
10. Allatoona 28 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Stephenson 26, John’s Creek 8, Alpharetta 4, Dacula 3
Dropped Out: Stephenson
Class AAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Rome 140 (14) 1
2. Stockbridge 119 2
3. Buford 109 3
4. Carrollton 91 5
5. Warner Robins 80 7
6. Wayne County 69 6
7. Dutchtown 65 8
8. SW DeKalb 35 9
9. Jones County 33 4
10. Ware County 27 10
Others Receiving Votes: Thomas County Central 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Blessed Trinity 140 (14) 1
2. Cartersville 118 2
3. Mary Persons 117 3
4. St. Pius X 95 4
5. Flowery Branch 67 5
6. Marist 64 6
7. Eastside 62 8
8. Troup County 58 7
9. Burke County 34 9
10. Ridgeland 4 NR
Others Receiving Votes: North Oconee 3, Cedartown 3, Woodward Academy 2, Howard 1, Pickens 1
Dropped Out: Woodward Academy
Class AAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Calhoun 139 (13) 1
2. Cedar Grove 124 2
3. Monroe Area 103 (1) 3
T4. Peach County 94 4
T4. Greater Atlanta Christian 94 5
6. Westminster 69 7
7. Benedictine 68 6
8. Jefferson 44 8
9. Dawson County 17 10
10. Pierce County 14 9
Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 3
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Hapeville Charter 140 (14) 1
2. Callaway 130 2
3. Rabun County 99 4
4. Bremen 92 5
5. Rockmart 88 7
6. Washington County 72 6
7. Dublin 41 NR
8. Vidalia 40 9
9. Brooks County 39 10
10. Dodge County 28 3
Others Receiving Votes: Thomasville 8, Union County 2, Jefferson County 1
Dropped Out: None
Class A
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. ELCA 135 (10) 1
2. Irwin County 126 (3) 2
3. Athens Academy 113 (1) 3
4. Prince Avenue 80 5
5. Clinch County 76 4
6. Commerce 69 7
7. Pelham 43 9
8. Aquinas 42 8
9. Mount Zion-Carroll 21 10
10. Fellowship Christian 13 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Marion County 7, George Walton 5, Savannah Christian 3, Mount Paran Christian 3, Mount de Sales 2, Darlington 2, North Cobb Christian 1, Trion 1, Calvary Day 1
Dropped Out: None
Publications Involved: The Covington News, 92.9FM The Game, Walton Tribune, Cherokee Tribune, Marietta Daily Journal, Augusta Chronicle, Savannah Morning News, Dalton Citizen, Walker County Messenger, Newnan Times-Herald, Douglas County Sentinel, Times-Georgian, The Athletic, Gwinnett Daily Post