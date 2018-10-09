GHSA

Class AAAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Colquitt County 140 (14) 1

2. Walton 123 2

3. Parkview 119 3

4. Grayson 97 4

5. Archer 95 5

6. North Gwinnett 69 6

7. Hillgrove 55 9

8. Lowndes 47 8

9. Marietta 10 NR

10. McEachern 9 7

Others Receiving Votes: Milton 6, North Cobb 7, Tift County 5, Roswell 4, Wheeler 2, Camden County 1

Dropped Out: Wheeler

Class AAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Lee County 140 (14) 1

2. Creekview 124 4

3. Tucker 94 5

4. Northside Warner Robins 85 T7

5. Sequoyah 77 6

T6. Valdosta 51 T7

T6.Douglas County 51 9

8. Coffee 46 2

9. Harrison 29 3

10. Allatoona 28 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Stephenson 26, John’s Creek 8, Alpharetta 4, Dacula 3

Dropped Out: Stephenson

Class AAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Rome 140 (14) 1

2. Stockbridge 119 2

3. Buford 109 3

4. Carrollton 91 5

5. Warner Robins 80 7

6. Wayne County 69 6

7. Dutchtown 65 8

8. SW DeKalb 35 9

9. Jones County 33 4

10. Ware County 27 10

Others Receiving Votes: Thomas County Central 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Blessed Trinity 140 (14) 1

2. Cartersville 118 2

3. Mary Persons 117 3

4. St. Pius X 95 4

5. Flowery Branch 67 5

6. Marist 64 6

7. Eastside 62 8

8. Troup County 58 7

9. Burke County 34 9

10. Ridgeland 4 NR

Others Receiving Votes: North Oconee 3, Cedartown 3, Woodward Academy 2, Howard 1, Pickens 1

Dropped Out: Woodward Academy

Class AAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Calhoun 139 (13) 1

2. Cedar Grove 124 2

3. Monroe Area 103 (1) 3

T4. Peach County 94 4

T4. Greater Atlanta Christian 94 5

6. Westminster 69 7

7. Benedictine 68 6

8. Jefferson 44 8

9. Dawson County 17 10

10. Pierce County 14 9

Others Receiving Votes: Liberty County 7, Pace Academy 3

Dropped Out: None

Class AA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Hapeville Charter 140 (14) 1

2. Callaway 130 2

3. Rabun County 99 4

4. Bremen 92 5

5. Rockmart 88 7

6. Washington County 72 6

7. Dublin 41 NR

8. Vidalia 40 9

9. Brooks County 39 10

10. Dodge County 28 3

Others Receiving Votes: Thomasville 8, Union County 2, Jefferson County 1

Dropped Out: None

Class A

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. ELCA 135 (10) 1

2. Irwin County 126 (3) 2

3. Athens Academy 113 (1) 3

4. Prince Avenue 80 5

5. Clinch County 76 4

6. Commerce 69 7

7. Pelham 43 9

8. Aquinas 42 8

9. Mount Zion-Carroll 21 10

10. Fellowship Christian 13 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Marion County 7, George Walton 5, Savannah Christian 3, Mount Paran Christian 3, Mount de Sales 2, Darlington 2, North Cobb Christian 1, Trion 1, Calvary Day 1

Dropped Out: None

Publications Involved: The Covington News, 92.9FM The Game, Walton Tribune, Cherokee Tribune, Marietta Daily Journal, Augusta Chronicle, Savannah Morning News, Dalton Citizen, Walker County Messenger, Newnan Times-Herald, Douglas County Sentinel, Times-Georgian, The Athletic, Gwinnett Daily Post