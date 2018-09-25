GHSA

Class AAAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Colquitt County 160 (16) 1

2. Walton 136 2

3. Parkview 118 4

4. Grayson 112 3

5. Archer 106 5

6. North Gwinnett 68 6

7. McEachern 60 8

8. Hillgrove 42 10

9. Lowndes 41 9

10. Milton 12 6

Others Receiving Votes: Wheeler 10, Mill Creek 6, North Cobb 6, Roswell 3, Marietta 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AAAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Lee County 160 (16) 1

2. Coffee 144 2

3. Harrison 128 3

4. Creekview 107 4

5. Sequoyah 90 5

6. Alpharetta 69 7

7. Tucker 63 8

8. Valdosta 33 6

9. Northside Warner Robins 24 9

10. Douglas County 18 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Stephenson 16, Allatoona 15, Glynn Academy 9, Johns Creek 2, Dacula 1, Mays 1

Dropped Out: Glynn Academy

Class AAAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Rome 160 (16) 1

2. Stockbridge 124 3

3. Buford 115 2

4. Jones County 112 4

5. Carrollton 91 5

6. Wayne County 88 6

7. Warner Robins 74 7

8. Ware County 54 8

9. Dutchtown 28 9

10. SW DeKalb 20 10

Others Receiving Votes: Veterans 2, Upson Lee 1, Lovejoy 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AAAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Blessed Trinity 160 (16) 1

2. Cartersville 137 2

3. Mary Persons 133 3

4. St. Pius X 110 4

5. Flowery Branch 82 5

6. Marist 74 6

7. Troup 61 7

8. Eastside 59 8

9. Burke County 28 9

10. Woodward Academy 19 10

Others Receiving Votes: Richmond Academy 4, Sandy Creek 3, Cedartown 2, Perry 2, Carver-Columbus 1

Dropped Out: None

Class AAA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Calhoun 160 (16) 1

2. Cedar Grove 140 2

3. Monroe Area 114 3

4. Peach County 108 4

5. Greater Atlanta Christian 91 5

6. Benedictine 75 T6

7. Westminster 69 T6

8. Jefferson 56 8

9. Pierce County 26 10

10. Dawson County 20 9

Others Receiving Votes: Pace Academy 8, Liberty County 6, Pike County 4, North Hall 2

Dropped Out: None

Class AA

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. Hapeville Charter 160 (16) 1

2. Bremen 137 2

3. Thomasville 127 3

4. Dodge County 110 4

5. Rabun County 96 5

6. Rockmart 81 6

7. Callaway 61 8

8. Washington County 57 7

9. Vidalia 31 10

10. Brooks County 16 9

Others Receiving Votes: Dublin 9, Union County 1, Jefferson County 1

Dropped Out: None

Class A

School, Points, Last Week

(First place votes in parenthesis)

1. ELCA 146 (7) 2

2. Irwin County 140 (8) 1

3. Athens Academy 124 (1) 3

4. Prince Avenue Christian 117 4

5. Clinch County 94 5

6. Calvary Day 71 6

7. Commerce 58 8

8. Aquinas 34 T10

9. Pelham 26 T10

10. Mt. Zion-Carroll 16 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Darlington 15, Savannah Country Day 11, Christian Heritage 7, George Walton Academy 5, Mount Paran 5, Fellowship Christian 3, North Cobb Christian 1, Savannah Christian 1, Mount de Sales 1

Dropped out: Darlington

Participating Publications: The Covington News, The Athletic, Walker County Messenger, Douglas County Sentinel, Gwinnett Daily Post, Times-Georgian, Augusta Chronicle, Savannah Morning News, Oconee Enterprise, Cherokee Tribune, Marietta Daily Journal, Newnan Times-Herald, 92.9FM The Game, Tifton Gazette, Walton Tribune, Dalton Citizen.