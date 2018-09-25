Class AAAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Colquitt County 160 (16) 1
2. Walton 136 2
3. Parkview 118 4
4. Grayson 112 3
5. Archer 106 5
6. North Gwinnett 68 6
7. McEachern 60 8
8. Hillgrove 42 10
9. Lowndes 41 9
10. Milton 12 6
Others Receiving Votes: Wheeler 10, Mill Creek 6, North Cobb 6, Roswell 3, Marietta 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Lee County 160 (16) 1
2. Coffee 144 2
3. Harrison 128 3
4. Creekview 107 4
5. Sequoyah 90 5
6. Alpharetta 69 7
7. Tucker 63 8
8. Valdosta 33 6
9. Northside Warner Robins 24 9
10. Douglas County 18 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Stephenson 16, Allatoona 15, Glynn Academy 9, Johns Creek 2, Dacula 1, Mays 1
Dropped Out: Glynn Academy
Class AAAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Rome 160 (16) 1
2. Stockbridge 124 3
3. Buford 115 2
4. Jones County 112 4
5. Carrollton 91 5
6. Wayne County 88 6
7. Warner Robins 74 7
8. Ware County 54 8
9. Dutchtown 28 9
10. SW DeKalb 20 10
Others Receiving Votes: Veterans 2, Upson Lee 1, Lovejoy 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Blessed Trinity 160 (16) 1
2. Cartersville 137 2
3. Mary Persons 133 3
4. St. Pius X 110 4
5. Flowery Branch 82 5
6. Marist 74 6
7. Troup 61 7
8. Eastside 59 8
9. Burke County 28 9
10. Woodward Academy 19 10
Others Receiving Votes: Richmond Academy 4, Sandy Creek 3, Cedartown 2, Perry 2, Carver-Columbus 1
Dropped Out: None
Class AAA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Calhoun 160 (16) 1
2. Cedar Grove 140 2
3. Monroe Area 114 3
4. Peach County 108 4
5. Greater Atlanta Christian 91 5
6. Benedictine 75 T6
7. Westminster 69 T6
8. Jefferson 56 8
9. Pierce County 26 10
10. Dawson County 20 9
Others Receiving Votes: Pace Academy 8, Liberty County 6, Pike County 4, North Hall 2
Dropped Out: None
Class AA
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. Hapeville Charter 160 (16) 1
2. Bremen 137 2
3. Thomasville 127 3
4. Dodge County 110 4
5. Rabun County 96 5
6. Rockmart 81 6
7. Callaway 61 8
8. Washington County 57 7
9. Vidalia 31 10
10. Brooks County 16 9
Others Receiving Votes: Dublin 9, Union County 1, Jefferson County 1
Dropped Out: None
Class A
School, Points, Last Week
(First place votes in parenthesis)
1. ELCA 146 (7) 2
2. Irwin County 140 (8) 1
3. Athens Academy 124 (1) 3
4. Prince Avenue Christian 117 4
5. Clinch County 94 5
6. Calvary Day 71 6
7. Commerce 58 8
8. Aquinas 34 T10
9. Pelham 26 T10
10. Mt. Zion-Carroll 16 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Darlington 15, Savannah Country Day 11, Christian Heritage 7, George Walton Academy 5, Mount Paran 5, Fellowship Christian 3, North Cobb Christian 1, Savannah Christian 1, Mount de Sales 1
Dropped out: Darlington
Participating Publications: The Covington News, The Athletic, Walker County Messenger, Douglas County Sentinel, Gwinnett Daily Post, Times-Georgian, Augusta Chronicle, Savannah Morning News, Oconee Enterprise, Cherokee Tribune, Marietta Daily Journal, Newnan Times-Herald, 92.9FM The Game, Tifton Gazette, Walton Tribune, Dalton Citizen.