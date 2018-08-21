This week's Georgia Sports Writers Association high school football polls
first-place votes in parentheses
Class AAAAAAA
1. Grayson 172 (12)
2. Colquitt County 158 (1)
3. North Gwinnett 144 (5)
4. Walton 115
5. Lowndes 97
6. Milton 67
7. Archer 61
8. Marietta 40
9. Parkview 33
10. Norcross 26
Others Receiving Votes: McEachern 25, Hillgrove 16, Tift County 7, Mill Creek 5, Newton 2, South Forsyth 2, North Paulding 1, North Cobb 1.
Dropped Out: McEachern, Brookwood, Tift County
Class AAAAAA
1. Lee County 170 (17)
2. Coffee 150
3. Northside Warner-Robins 138
4. Valdosta 99
5. Alpharetta 80
6. Tucker 74
7. Harrison 55
8. Stephenson 45
9. Mays 39
10. Glynn Academy 24
Others Receiving Votes: Dalton 16, Richmond Hill 11, Lanier 7, Dacula 4, Allatoona 4, Effingham County 1
Dropped Out: Allatoona, Douglas County
Class AAAAA
1. Rome 167 (14)
2. Buford 146 (3)
3. Warner Robins 125
4. Stockbridge 103
5. Carrollton 87
6. Jones County 84
7. Wayne County 50
8. Ware County 46
9. Starr’s Mill 27
10. Griffin 16
Others Receiving Votes: Arabia Mountain 12, Carver-Atlanta 9, Kell 9, Whitewater 4, Bainbridge 4
Dropped Out: None
Class AAAA
1. Blessed Trinity 167 (15)
2. Cartersville 135 (2)
3. Marist 133
4. Mary Persons 115
5. Burke County 80
6. Thomson 74
7. Flowery Branch 49
8. St. Pius X 37
9. Eastside 22
10. Woodward Academy 21
Others Receiving Votes: Troup County 17, Oconee County 15, Ridgeland 9, Cairo 7, Heritage-Catoosa 4, Cedartown 4, Salem 3, Shaw 2, Columbus 1
Dropped Out: Cedartown, Ridgeland
Class AAA
1. Calhoun 167 (16)
2. Greater Atlanta Christian 144
3. Cedar Grove 133
4. Peach County 124 (1)
5. Benedictine 98
6. Westminster 74
7. Liberty County 56
8. Lovett 36
9. Jefferson 25
10. Monroe Area 19
Others Receiving Votes: Crisp County 17, Pace Academy 15, Westside-Macon 10, Oconee County 5, Pike County 4, Westside-Macon 3, Jenkins 1
Dropped Out: Jenkins
Class AA
1. Hapeville Charter 169 (16)
2. Brooks County 139 (1)
3. Heard County 125
4. Thomasville 118
5. Callaway 80
T6. Bremen 71
T6. Dodge County 71
8. Rabun County 53
9. Jefferson County 31
10. Screven County 30
Others Receiving Votes: Fitzgerald 18, Toombs County 13, Dublin 6, Rockmart 6, Harlem 2
Dropped Out: Fitzgerald
Class A
1. ELCA 170 (17)
2. Clinch County 159
3. Athens Academy 134
4. Irwin County 113
5. Prince Avenue 107
6. Mount Paran 86
7. Calvary Day 55
8. Mt. Zion-Carroll 48
9. Manchester 26
10. Darlington 17
Others Receiving Votes: Commerce 11, ECI 6, Wesleyan 5, Pelham 4, Charlton County 4, Stratford Academy 4, Hebron Christian 1, Aquinas 1
Dropped Out: ECI, Macon County
Publications Included: The Covington News, The Athletic, Douglas County Sentinel, Walker County Messenger, Savannah Morning News, Gwinnett Daily Post, Clayton News/Henry Herald, The Oconee Enterprise, Tifton Gazette, Dalton Citizen, 92.5FM The Game, Marietta Daily Journal, Augusta Chronicle, Times-Georgian, Newnan Times, The Brunswick News, Albany Herald, Walton Tribune, Forsyth County News (Voted 7A only).