Here is this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Polls

(first place votes in parenthesis)

Class AAAAAAA

T1. Colquitt County (5)

T1. Marietta (5) 2

3. Grayson

4. McEachern

5. Lowndes

6. Archer

7. Hillgrove

8. Parkview

9. North Gwinnett

10. Camden County

Others receiving votes: Milton 9, Westlake 2, Newton 1

Class AAAAAA

1. Valdosta (8)

2. Dacula (1)

3. Coffee (1)

4. Harrison

5. Stephenson

6. Lee County

7. Allatoona

8. Lanier

9. Dalton

10. Houston County

Others receiving votes: Northside-Warner Robins 9

Class AAAAA

1. Buford (1)

2. Carrolton (4)

3. Dutchtown (2)

4. Bainbridge (3)

5. Warner Robins

6. Jones County

7. Rome

8. Wayne County

9. Stockbridge

10. Kell

Others receiving votes: Veterans 1, Southwest Dekalb 1, Ola 2

Class AAAA

1. Cartersville (8)

2. Woodward Academy (2)

3. Troup

4. Marist

5. Sandy Creek

6. Blessed Trinity

7. Cairo

8. Flowery Branch

9. Mary Persons

10. Denmark

Others receiving votes: Thomson 5, North Oconee 5, Burke County 3

Class AAA

1. Peach County (10)

2. Cedar Grove

3. Calhoun

4. Pierce County

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Hart County

7. Benedictine

8. Jefferson

9. Lovett

10. Jenkins

Others Receiving Votes: Appling County 8, Pace Academy 5, Morgan County 3, Westminster 3, Fannin County 2, Islands 2, Liberty County 2.

Class AA

T1. Dublin (5)

T1. Rockmart (5)

3. Hapeville Charter

4. Callaway

5. Washington County

6. Rabun County

7. Fitzgerald

8. Lamar County

9. Brooks County

10. Union County

Others Receiving Votes: Swainsboro 7, Dodge County 5, Jeff Davis 3, Douglass 3, Berrien 1.

Class A-Public

1. Clinch County (10)

2. Irwin County

3. Pelham

4. Marion County

5. Schley County

6. Mitchell County

7. Commerce

8. Manchester

9. Bowdon

10. Trion

Others receiving votes: ECI 4, Turner County 4, Taylor County 2, Mount Zion-Carroll 2

Class A-Private

1. ELCA (10)

2. Athens Academy

3. Darlington

4. Wesleyan

5. Fellowship Christian

6. Prince Avenue Christian

7. Mount Paran Christian

8. North Cobb Christian

9. Calvary Day

10. George Walton Academy

Others receiving votes: Holy Innocents 5, Mount de Sales 4, Trinity Christian 1

Participating Publications: The Athletic, Gwinnett Daily Post, Southern Crescent Buzz, Tifton Gazette, Cherokee Tribune, The Covington News, Coweta Score, Marietta Daily Journal, Savannah Morning News, Walker County Messenger.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

