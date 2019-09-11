Here is this week’s Georgia Sports Writers Association High School Football Polls
(first place votes in parenthesis)
Class AAAAAAA
T1. Colquitt County (5)
T1. Marietta (5) 2
3. Grayson
4. McEachern
5. Lowndes
6. Archer
7. Hillgrove
8. Parkview
9. North Gwinnett
10. Camden County
Others receiving votes: Milton 9, Westlake 2, Newton 1
Class AAAAAA
1. Valdosta (8)
2. Dacula (1)
3. Coffee (1)
4. Harrison
5. Stephenson
6. Lee County
7. Allatoona
8. Lanier
9. Dalton
10. Houston County
Others receiving votes: Northside-Warner Robins 9
Class AAAAA
1. Buford (1)
2. Carrolton (4)
3. Dutchtown (2)
4. Bainbridge (3)
5. Warner Robins
6. Jones County
7. Rome
8. Wayne County
9. Stockbridge
10. Kell
Others receiving votes: Veterans 1, Southwest Dekalb 1, Ola 2
Class AAAA
1. Cartersville (8)
2. Woodward Academy (2)
3. Troup
4. Marist
5. Sandy Creek
6. Blessed Trinity
7. Cairo
8. Flowery Branch
9. Mary Persons
10. Denmark
Others receiving votes: Thomson 5, North Oconee 5, Burke County 3
Class AAA
1. Peach County (10)
2. Cedar Grove
3. Calhoun
4. Pierce County
5. Greater Atlanta Christian
6. Hart County
7. Benedictine
8. Jefferson
9. Lovett
10. Jenkins
Others Receiving Votes: Appling County 8, Pace Academy 5, Morgan County 3, Westminster 3, Fannin County 2, Islands 2, Liberty County 2.
Class AA
T1. Dublin (5)
T1. Rockmart (5)
3. Hapeville Charter
4. Callaway
5. Washington County
6. Rabun County
7. Fitzgerald
8. Lamar County
9. Brooks County
10. Union County
Others Receiving Votes: Swainsboro 7, Dodge County 5, Jeff Davis 3, Douglass 3, Berrien 1.
Class A-Public
1. Clinch County (10)
2. Irwin County
3. Pelham
4. Marion County
5. Schley County
6. Mitchell County
7. Commerce
8. Manchester
9. Bowdon
10. Trion
Others receiving votes: ECI 4, Turner County 4, Taylor County 2, Mount Zion-Carroll 2
Class A-Private
1. ELCA (10)
2. Athens Academy
3. Darlington
4. Wesleyan
5. Fellowship Christian
6. Prince Avenue Christian
7. Mount Paran Christian
8. North Cobb Christian
9. Calvary Day
10. George Walton Academy
Others receiving votes: Holy Innocents 5, Mount de Sales 4, Trinity Christian 1
Participating Publications: The Athletic, Gwinnett Daily Post, Southern Crescent Buzz, Tifton Gazette, Cherokee Tribune, The Covington News, Coweta Score, Marietta Daily Journal, Savannah Morning News, Walker County Messenger.