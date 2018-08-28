This week's Georgia Sports Writers Association high school football polls
first-place votes in parentheses
Class AAAAAAA
1. Grayson 164 (12)
2. North Gwinnett 154 (4)
3. Colquitt County 149 (1)
4. Walton 117
5. Lowndes 105
6. Milton 78
7. Archer 62
8. Parkview 44
9. Norcross 33
10. McEachern 14
Others Receiving Votes: Marietta 11, Hillgrove 10, Tift County 9, Collins Hill 2, South Forsyth 2, North Paulding 1.
Dropped Out: Marietta
Class AAAAAA
1. Lee County 170 (17)
2. Coffee 153
3. Harrison 111
4. Northside Warner-Robins 98
5. Glynn Academy 75
6. Valdosta 66
7. Tucker 51
8. Alpharetta 46
9. Dalton 43
10. Creekview 23
Others Receiving Votes: Allatoona 22, Mays 20,Richmond Hill 18, Stephenson 18, Effingham County 16, Douglas County 6, Sequoyah 1.
Dropped Out: Stephenson, Mays.
Class AAAAA
1. Rome 169 (16)
2. Buford 153 (1)
3. Warner Robins 132
4. Stockbridge 118
5. Carrollton 92
6. Jones County 91
7. Wayne County 55
8. Ware County 46
9. Starr’s Mill 31
10. Kell 22
Others Receiving Votes: Southwest DeKalb 7, Griffin 7, Bainbridge 5, Carver-Atlanta 5, Griffin 7, Arabia Mountain 3, Dutchtown 2.
Dropped Out: Griffin
Class AAAA
1. Blessed Trinity 167 (15)
2. Cartersville 157 (2)
3. Marist 130
4. Mary Persons 122
5. Thomson 92
6. St. Pius X 63
7. Flowery Branch 52
8. Eastside 45
9. Burke County 42
10. Woodward Academy 29
Others Receiving Votes: Troup County 21, Oconee County 4, Heritage-Catoosa 4, Shaw 2, Columbus 1, Cedartown 1, Salem 1.
Dropped Out: None.
Class AAA
1. Calhoun 168 (16)
2. Peach County 140 (1)
3. Cedar Grove 132
4. Westminster 114
5. Benedictine 99
6. Greater Atlanta Christian 76
7. Liberty County 69
8. Pace Academy 42
9. Jefferson 32
10. Monroe Area 29
Others Receiving Votes: Lovett 13, Westside-Macon 9, Crisp County 6, Pike County 3.
Dropped Out: Lovett.
Class AA
1. Hapeville Charter 169 (16)
2. Brooks County 146 (1)
3. Heard County 127
4. Thomasville 118
5. Callaway 98
6. Dodge County 84
7. Bremen 76
8. Rabun County 58
9. Dublin 18
10. Toombs County 15
Others Receiving Votes: Screven County 13, Rockmart 12, Jefferson County 8, Washington County 5, Fitzgerald 2, Harlem 2, Tattnall Square 1, Elbert County 1, Southeast Bulloch 1.
Dropped Out: Screven County
Class A
1. Clinch County 164 (12)
2. ELCA 153 (4)
3. Athens Academy 137 (1)
4. Irwin County 118
5. Prince Avenue 105
6. Mount Paran 93
7. Calvary Day 59
8. Mt. Zion-Carroll 49
9. Manchester 26
10. Darlington 22
Others Receiving Votes: Commerce 7, Charlton County 5, Aquinas 2, Pelham 1, Hebron Christian 1.
Dropped Out: None.
Publications Included: The Covington News, The Athletic, 92.9FM The Game, Douglas County Sentinel, Marietta Daily Journal, Times-Georgian, Cherokee Tribune, Savannah Morning News, Gwinnett Daily Post, Newnan Times-Herald, Walker County Messenger, Walton Tribune, Clayton News, Henry Herald, Augusta Chronicle, Dalton Citizen, The Brunswick News, The Albany Herald.