ROME - It wasn't a tale of two halves. It was more like a tale of one quarter.
Deadlocked at 14 after a hard-fough first half, the Calhoun Yellowjackets put up 31 unanswered points in the third quarter and claimed a 45-21 Corky Kell Classic victory at steamy Barron Stadium.
"(Calhoun) just played a great second half," said head coach Cortney Braswell after his first game as head coach of the Panthers. "They just came out with the juice. They're just a lot farther along in their process than we are in ours."
It was billed as a battle between two teams tabbed as favorites in their respective regions and for 30 minutes, that's exactly what the capacity crowd and the local television audience got.
The Panthers scored on the game's opening possession. A'zavier Blackwell got the Ridgeland faithful fired up with a 45-yard kickoff return and a third-down scramble by quarterback Tanner Hill, aided by a 15-yard horse collar penalty on Calhoun, set the stage for Hill's 24-yard scoring strike to Jordan Blackwell and the first touchdown of the year. Conner Middleton would boot the first of three extra points and the Panthers led 7-0 less than 90 seconds into the game.
The next 15 minutes of action would see the Ridgeland defense thwart four consecutive Calhoun possession. Jeremiah Turner recovered a forced fumble on the Jackets' next series, while three subsequent Calhoun drives would end with two interceptions and a fourth down pass break-up, all by defensive back King Mason.
However, the Panthers weren't able to capitalize. Three of their next four possessions ended in Calhoun territory, but they got no points to show for it. The Jackets forced three punts and came up with a big interception by Payton Morrow after a Panthers' drive inside Calhoun's 10-yard line was hampered by a holding and a delay of game penalty.
The offenses would start to get back on track in the second period. An 80-yard drive by Calhoun culminated in a 7-yard TD run by Jonkell Tolbert as the Jackets tied the score with 7:09 left in the first half.
The first of two big first-half calls against the Panthers came seconds later as A'zavier Blackwell's weaving 90-yard kick return was nullified by a late block-in-the-back penalty and Clemson commit Brannon Spector would prevent a score by picking off a pass by Hill at the Jackets' 12-yard line. However, Ridgeland forced a three-and-out and three plays later, Jordan Blackwell took a quick handoff and scampered 42 yards for the tying score with 4:12 left in the half.
Calhoun answered with a eight-play, 76-yard drive as quarterback Gavin Gray went 6-of-7 on the march for 70 yards, including a 28-yard, tackling-breaking catch and run by Spector, which once against knotted things up with 1:34 left before the break.
This time, Ridgeland's two-minute offense went to work, driving from its own 35 to the Calhoun 10 and once again aided by a 15-yard penalty on the Jackets. But with Ridgeland out of time-outs and on what became the final play of the half, A'zavier Blackwell was ruled to have been stopped short of the goal line after a catch, despite protests from Ridgeland that the ball broke the plane of the goal.
The Jackets continued to click on offense after the break as they went 88 yards in eight plays, highlighted by a 54-yard catch by Bralin Barton, before Zack Fuller bulled his way into the endzone on a 5-yard run with 9:14 left in the period.
The next eight minutes, however, would simply be a nightmare for the Panthers.
A strip sack and fumble recovery set up Fuller on an 11-yard TD run exactly 13 seconds after his first scoring run and, after a quick three-and-out by Ridgeland, Calhoun needed just four plays to cover 76 yards as Gray hit Luke Moseley in stride on a 36-yard strike to make it 35-14.
Another Ridgeland punt became three points as Eduardo Fajardo connected on a 27-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the quarter. Then, one play later, linebacker Davis Allen - another Clemson commit - stepped in front of a Hill pass and returned it 25 yards to make it 45-14. Another Calhoun interception on an untimed down at the end of the period would institute a running clock in the fourth quarter.
Ridgeland would get the final score of the night as Hill connected with Stephon Walker on a 60-yard pass play with 2:36 remaining.
Calhoun finished with 498 yards of offense, 371 coming on the arm of Gray, who went 29-of-44 in the air. Moseley had 10 catches for 117 yards and Spector finished with eight grabs for 103 yards. Fuller ended his night with 62 yards on 11 carries.
Ridgeland collected 366 yards. Hill went 12-of-25 for 175 yards, while Walker finished with five catches for 105 yards. The Panthers added 191 rushing yards on 29 attempts with Jordan Blackwell leading the way with 13 carries for 140 yards.
Ridgeland (0-1) will have a full week to prepare for the Troup Tigers, who will roll into Bowers and Painter Field for the Panthers' home opener next Friday.
"We still have a tremendous opportunity in front of us," Braswell added. "We had a great half and we had a terrible half, so we can see exactly where we were inconsistent and go back next week and get it fixed. It's not going to get any easier next week because we have a really, really good Troup team coming to town, so we just have to get those things fixed and go from there."