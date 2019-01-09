FOOTBALL: The Walker County Offensive Player of the Year

Anyone who has ever watched Jordan Blackwell play football has never questioned his athletic ability.
Even from his days in the youth leagues, it only took a play or two to realize that Blackwell was a special talent.
But just in case anyone needed a refresher on just how good he is, Blackwell provided it in 2018.
The Ridgeland junior speedster rushed 143 times for the Panthers on the season for 1,122 yards and 15 touchdowns and did so without a single fumble. He also caught 16 passes for 130 yards and two more scores to help the Black-and-White advance to the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs.
"It was a good year," Blackwell said. "We didn't accomplish everything we wanted to accomplish, but it was still a pretty good year overall."
Not only did Blackwell earn first team All-Region honors in 6-AAAA, he went on to be named the region's Offensive Player of the Year and, today, Blackwell adds to his growing list of achievements as the Walker County Offensive Player of the Year.
"It feels good," he said. "I wasn't expecting it, but to be the Offensive Player of the Year (for Walker County)...that's a huge accomplishment. It's something I've dreamed of getting."
Blackwell's talents were on display from the very start of the season as he rushed 14 times for 142 yards and a touchdown against state power Calhoun in the Corky Kell Classic. He also hauled in three passes for 41 yards and another score. Later in the year, during a big road win at Northwest Whitfield, Blackwell rushed 25 times for a season-high 232 yards and three TDs, including two in the fourth quarter to seal a 28-20 victory.
Then in a home playoff game against favored Flowery Branch, Blackwell thrilled the crowd early by reserving his field twice in a highlight-reel 17-yard TD run and added a 34-yard scoring scamper later in the game. He finished with 146 yards on 18 carries, while his 25-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter would help seal the 34-14 win.
"Jordan did a really good job carrying the ball for us," Ridgeland head coach Cortney Braswell said. "I think he's as explosive a runner as I've ever been around. He's a guy that if he touches the rock, he can take it the distance on any play. He's a special player and a cause for concern for our opponents. We're looking forward to seeing what he can do going forward."
Even more remarkable is that Blackwell's season in the backfield was his first season at running back as a Panther. Blackwell played on the defensive side of the ball as a sophomore in 2017, earning All-Region first team status at linebacker on a Ridgeland defense that was statistically one of the best in the state.
"It was a change, but I knew I had the skill set to move from defense to offense," He explained. "That helped my team do what we needed to do to be successful."
"It's something that he wanted to do," Braswell added. "He asked me about it (before the season) and I told him I was all for it. Right from the jump, he was a different type of cat. We played 11-on-11 this summer and the very first time he ran the ball, he spun out of a tackle, threw a stiff arm and took it to the house. It was an incredible run and from that point on we knew we had something special."
And even though he primarily played on offense this season, Blackwell still made the most of his opportunities when he was called on to play defense. He had five tackles for loss, including a sack, and had one interception and scored a defensive touchdown.
"He was special for us defensively, too," Braswell continued. "He played some big snaps for us, especially during the Sandy Creek game. No matter where he plays, he's going to be an impact player in the game."