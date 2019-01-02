DL Jermiah Turner (Ridgeland) The sophomore stepped up his game and made 54 tackles with six tackles for loss, including one sack. He also recovered three fumbles for the Panthers.
DL Garrison Rhudy (Ringgold) The senior finished with 76 tackles, 33 of the solo variety, to go with four tackles for loss and two sacks to help the Tigers make the state playoffs.
DL Landon Rayburn (LaFayette) The senior had a solid final year with 56 tackles, six sacks, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one pass breakup.
DL Braxton Jones (LFO) The senior was a force in the middle with 37.5 tackles, 30 solo, and three sacks among his 10 tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble for the Warriors.
LB Calvin Dallas (Ridgeland) The senior had 36 solo tackles as part of his 80 total stops. He also finished with two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and one interception for the Panthers.
LB Zach Brown (Heritage) The sophomore had 76 tackles, 59 solo, for the Generals to go with eight tackles for loss and a pair of fumble recoveries.
LB Dalton Green (Ringgold) The senior had 109 total tackles, 56 solo, with five stops for loss, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a sack. He also rushed for 435 yards and five TDs.
LB Kyle White (Ringgold) The freshman stepped right into the starting lineup and proved he belonged with 95 total tackles and two sacks. A total of 51 of his stops were solo.
LB Dylan Swanson (Ridgeland) The senior had an outstanding year with 55 tackles, including 11 for loss, and five sacks. He also forced one fumble and recovered two more.
DB Jordan Hughley (Ridgeland) The senior was all over the field for the Panthers, recording 69 tackles and three interceptions. He also recovered a fumble and scored a defensive touchdown.
DB Shawn Wilson (Ridgeland) The senior finished with 45 solo stops among his 70 tackles. Four his tackles went for loss and he also recovered a fumble and picked off a pair of passes.
DB Jacob King (LFO) The junior had 75.5 tackles, 65 solo, while breaking up seven passes and collecting four interceptions. He also caught three passes on offense, all for touchdowns.
DB Blake Goldsmith (Ringgold) The senior was a leader with 51 tackles, six interceptions, eight passes defended, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown.
DB Brayden Broome (Ringgold) The junior had 29 tackles, but was in the right place at the right time with five picks, six passes defended and two interceptions that he returned for touchdowns.
ATH Ruddy Ware (LFO) The senior had 33 tackles, 30 solo, with nine pass breakups and four interceptions. He also scored twice on offense and returns for the state-playoff participants.
P Charlie Harless (LFO) Colleges have taken an interest in the senior, who made the Recruit Georgia Class 3A All-State team by averaging 46.5 yards on 23 punts this past season.
The 2018 Catoosa-Walker Football Second Team Defense
DL Malachi Parker (Ringgold)
DL Logan Godfrey (Ridgeland)
DL Jack Martin (LaFayette)
DL Brady Beard (LaFayette)
LB Logan Barclay (LFO)
LB Cordell Langford (Gordon Lee)
LB Kyler Cleghorn (LaFayette)
LB Wes Lozano (Heritage)
LB Ben Maanum (LaFayette)
DB Christian Vaughn (LFO)
DB Tyrese Marsh (LaFayette)
DB Julian Brooks (Ridgeland)
DB Cade Peterson (Gordon Lee)
DB Drake Bing (LaFayette)
ATH King Mason (Ridgeland)
P Garrett Davis (Ringgold)
The Catoosa-Walker Dream Teams are selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances throughout the season. Text and photos by Scott Herpst.