First place votes are in parentheses
Class AAAAAAA
1. Grayson 157 (11)
2. Colquitt County 154 (1)
3. North Gwinnett 149 (6)
4. Archer 103
5. McEachern 95
6. Marietta 79
T7.Walton 67
T7. Lowndes 67
9. Tift County 46
10.Brookwood 20
Others receiving votes: Mill Creek 19, Parkview 12, Milton 10, Hilgrove 4, Norcross 1
Class AAAAAA
1. Lee County 178 (17)
2. Tucker 151 (1)
3. Coffee 146
4. Northside Warner Robins 106
5. Mays 105
6. Glynn Academy 93
7. Allatoona 70
8. Valdosta 40
9. Alpharetta 38
10. Douglas County
Others receiving votes: Stephenson 15, Harrison 14, Dalton 5, Richmond Hill 4, Brunswick 3, Evans 3, Centennial 1
Class AAAAA
1. Rome 175 (16)
2. Buford 161 (2)
3. Warner Robins 140
4. Stockbridge 109
5. Carrollton 96
6. Jones County 75
7. Carver-Atlanta 64
8. Wayne County 38
9. Ware County 27
10. Starr’s Mill 22
Others receiving votes: Griffin 19, Bainbridge 12, Dutchtown 8, Whitewater 4, Arabia Mountain 2, Villa Rica 1
Class AAAA
1. Blessed Trinity 174 (14)
2. Marist 146 (2)
3. Cartersville 132 (1)
4. Mary Persons 131
5. Woodward Academy 120 (1)
6. St. Pius 94
7. Burke County 57
8. Thomson 53
9. Cedartown 41
10. Ridgeland 23
Others receiving votes: Troup 17, Flowery Branch 7, Cairo 7, Eastside 4, Oconee County 3, Salem 2, Thomason 1
Class AAA
1. Calhoun 173 (14)
2. Greater Atlanta Christian 140
3. Cedar Grove 132 (2)
4. Peach County 128 (1)
5. Benedictine 97 (1)
6. Jefferson 68
7. Lovett 50
8. Liberty County 46
9. Westminster 45
10. Jenkins 37
Others receiving votes: Monroe Area 26, Crisp County 13, Westside-Macon 8, Pike County 7, Pace Academy 6, Morgan County 3
Class AA
1. Hapeville Charter 176 (15)
2. Rabun County 157 (3)
3. Heard county 124
4. Brooks County 118
5. Thomasville 99
6. Callaway 72
7. Dodge County 58
8. Jefferson County 43
9. Screven County 31
T10. Bremen 28
T10. Fitzgerald 28
Others receiving votes: Toombs County 15, Dublin 9, Rockmart 8,
Class A
1. ELCA 179 (17)
2. Clinch County 140 (1)
3. Athens Academy 124
4. Irwin County 106
5. Prince Avenue 92
6. ECI 86
7. Mount Paran 77
8. Calvary Day 46
9. Mt. Zion-Carroll 28
10. Macon County 27
Others receiving votes: Wesleyan 15, Manchester 14, Darlington 8, Commerce 7, Charlton County 5, Savannah Country Day, 5
Publications included: The Covington News, Score Atlanta, Douglas County Sentinel, The Rome News Tribune, The Walton Tribune, The Oconee Enterprise, Times-Georgian, Marietta Daily Journal, The Athletic, GeorgeAnne, Gwinnett Daily Post, Brunswick News, Cherokee Tribune, Dalton Citizen, Augusta Chronicle, Savannah Morning News, Albany Herald, Clayton News, Henry Herald, Catoosa County News, Walker County Messenger.