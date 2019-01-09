QB Nick Hanson (Heritage) The sophomore threw for 2,002 yards and 19 touchdowns in a breakout season, while adding three more scores on the ground as the Generals advanced to the playoffs.
QB Vyshonn Daniel (LaFayette) The senior got the call under center and responded with 1,851 yards through the air and 15 TD's to go with 257 yards and two scores on the ground.
RB Jeffery Curtis (Heritage) The senior rushed for 1,073 yards and 14 TD's, had a TD catch, a TD pass, punted for a 36.7 yard average and added 46 tackles and six sacks on defense.
RB Nathan Williams (LFO) The bruising senior ran for 1,078 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding one touchdown catch, to help get the Red-and-White back to the state playoffs.
WR Austin Rodgers (LaFayette) The senior hauled in 33 passes for 586 yards and six TD's, while coming up with one interception, one sack and six pass breakups on defense.
WR Stephon Walker (Ridgeland) The senior had 22 receptions for 467 yards and five touchdowns on offense, while picking off four passes and returning one for a score on defense.
WR Andre Tarver (Ringgold) Not only did the senior catch 34 passes for 405 yards and six TD's, he rushed for 525 yards and five scores, while racking up 50 tackles, 40 assists and eight tackles for loss.
ATH Tanner Hill (Ridgeland) The senior threw for 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns as a quarterback, ran 50 times for 338 yards and four touchdowns and caught four passes for over 100 yards.
ATH A'zavier Blackwell (Ridgeland) The senior ran 32 times for 279 yards and four touchdowns, caught 21 passes for 206 yards and one score and added a touchdown return.
OL Fred Norman, Jr. (Ridgeland) The senior was an imposing figure on the front line for the Panthers as he helped pave the way to the second round of the playoffs.
OL Derek Gibson (Heritage) The junior followed up last season's breakout performance with another solid season on the line for the Generals, who earned a Class AAAA playoff berth.
OL Reid Williams (Ringgold) The junior did not allow a single sack all season long and set a Tigers' school-record for knockdown blocks in a single season.
OL Kobe McAllister (Heritage) The junior has the size, agility and footwork that recruiters are looking for and has already has racked up some college offers.
OL Dylan Simpson (LFO) The senior was a leader in the trenches for the surprising Warriors, who played for the Region 6-AAA title in what was supposed to be a rebuilding season for the team.
OL Blake Farmer (LFO) The senior bulldozer helped anchor a formidable offensive line for the Warriors' punishing ground game, which ran its way to seven victories and a home playoff game.
K Conner Middleton (Ridgeland) The junior continued to climb the ranks of the state's top kickers, going 20-of-22 on PAT's and connecting on a pair of field goals with a long of 45 yards.
The 2018 Catoosa-Walker Second Team Offense
QB Cole Kibler (Ringgold)
QB Hunter Hodson (Gordon Lee)
RB Alan Hu (LaFayette)
RB Deandre Rowe (LFO)
WR Pete Brower (Ringgold)
WR Dylan Wright (Ringgold)
WR Jarred Dunn (Ringgold)
ATH Andrew Pendergrass (LaFayette)
ATH Tucker Miller (Gordon Lee)
OL Lane Phillips (Heritage)
OL John Green (LaFayette)
OL Austin Crowley (Gordon Lee)
OL Noah Haney (LFO)
OL Cade Nayadley (Ringgold)
OL Austin Daniel (LaFayette)
K Ryan Craft (Heritage)