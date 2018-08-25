In terms of total yardage, Friday night's LFO-Gordon Lee game was pretty evenly matched.
The Warriors put up just 190 yards, 143 on the ground, while the Trojans had 111 of their 162 total yards go through the running game. Gordon Lee also had 12 first downs, compared to just nine for LFO, and the Trojans enjoyed a significant advantage in total plays, snapping the ball 63 times and limiting the Warriors to just 36 offensive plays.
But statistics often don't tell the whole story and that was certainly the case on this night.
LFO came up with five turnovers, including three interceptions, and the Warriors had big contributions from special teams for the second week in a row as they shut out Gordon Lee, 42-0, at Tommy Cash Stadium.
Two punt returns of 60 yards each, one by Giovanni Barroso and another by Ruddy Ware, helped the Warriors (1-0) get some first-half breathing room. Barroso's return gave LFO a 7-0 lead early and the Trojans compounded the mistake by fumbling the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by Nathan Williams. Moments later, Williams would run it in from five yards out to give his team a 14-0 cushion at the end of the first quarter.
Ware would take it to the house in the second quarter, extending the Warriors's advantage to 21-0 at the break.
LFO's offense would begin to find a rhythm in the third quarter, resulting in a 1-yard TD run by Williams and later a 42-yard TD catch by the senior, who was on the receiving end of sophomore Malachi Powell's first career touchdown toss.
DeAndre Rowe scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter and Alec Gentry booted the last of his six extra points to cap the scoring.
Williams had 59 yards on 13 carries. Barroso went for 40 yards on four rushes, while Rowe rushed three times for 30 yards. Powell was just 2-of-4 in the air for 47 yards and was picked off once.
Tucker Miller, getting the start at quarterback for an injured Hunter Hodson, was 3-of-9 for 51 yards through the air while he collected 49 yards on 15 carries. Sophomore Kaleb Vaughn rushed 10 times for 42 yards.
Miller, an All-State defensive back last season, came up with his third interception of the season, while Rowe picked off two passes for the Warriors.
LFO will enjoy an open date this Friday, while Gordon Lee (1-1) will return home to face unbeaten LaFayette.