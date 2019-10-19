The LFO Warriors scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to rally from a 10-7 halftime deficit and post an important 29-10 road victory at Coahulla Creek on Friday. night.
After the Colts punted from near midfield, Jerry Jackson temporarily bobbled the ball inside his own 20-yard line, but recovered and got past the defense for an 85-yard TD return that gave LFO an early 7-0 lead.
However, the Colts would score the next 10 points of the game to take a three-point lead at intermission. A 27-yard run by Tyler Locklear would make it 7-7 and they would tack on a 31-yard Angel Cabrera field goal later in the period.
But the Warriors would pin the Colts deep in their own territory on the second-half kickoff and the LFO defense would get on the board with a safety to cut Coahulla Creek's lead down to 10-9. On the ensuing free kick, Jevonnie Womble broke free for a 70-yard return as LFO quickly went in front 15-10.
Two more second-half touchdowns would put the game away. Jacob Brown hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Powell to make it 22-10 and Benji Valdes would cap the scoring with a 1-yard run with six minutes left to play.
No further details were available as of press time.
LFO (3-4, 3-2) will look to stay in the playoff hunt as they host Sonoraville in a huge Region 6-AAAA game at Tommy Cash Stadium next Friday night.