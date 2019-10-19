LFO Warriors

The LFO Warriors scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to rally from a 10-7 halftime deficit and post an important 29-10 road victory at Coahulla Creek on Friday. night.

After the Colts punted from near midfield, Jerry Jackson temporarily bobbled the ball inside his own 20-yard line, but recovered and got past the defense for an 85-yard TD return that gave LFO an early 7-0 lead.

However, the Colts would score the next 10 points of the game to take a three-point lead at intermission. A 27-yard run by Tyler Locklear would make it 7-7 and they would tack on a 31-yard Angel Cabrera field goal later in the period.

But the Warriors would pin the Colts deep in their own territory on the second-half kickoff and the LFO defense would get on the board with a safety to cut Coahulla Creek's lead down to 10-9. On the ensuing free kick, Jevonnie Womble broke free for a 70-yard return as LFO quickly went in front 15-10.

Two more second-half touchdowns would put the game away. Jacob Brown hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Malachi Powell to make it 22-10 and Benji Valdes would cap the scoring with a 1-yard run with six minutes left to play.

No further details were available as of press time.

LFO (3-4, 3-2) will look to stay in the playoff hunt as they host Sonoraville in a huge Region 6-AAAA game at Tommy Cash Stadium next Friday night.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you