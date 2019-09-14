A year ago, the underdog Ridgeland Panthers made to drive to Tyrone and stunned heavily-favored Sandy Creek, 23-21, and Ridgeland and its fans went into Friday night's rematch at Panther Stadium hoping that history might repeat itself.
However, the Patriots also remembered what happened last September and made absolutely certain that it didn't happen again.
After an opening three-and-out, Sandy Creek scored on its next five possessions of the opening half, including two one-play drives, and Class 4A’s No. 5-ranked team rolled to a 43-7 victory.
The win gave Sandy Creek a perfect 3-0 record, while Ridgeland dropped to 0-3 and will have next Friday night off in preparation for the Region 6-AAAA opener at Heritage on Sept. 27.
After forcing the initial punt, Ridgeland was whistled for a block-in-the-back penalty on the kick return and things went from bad to worse as Sandy Creek stripped the ball away on the very first play before taking possession at the Ridgeland 5-yard line. One play later, Rashad Amos ran virtually untouched over left guard to give the Patriots a quick 7-0 lead.
Ridgeland’s ensuing drive would be its longest in the first three quarters. They moved from their own 20-yard line down inside the Sandy Creek 40 and collected three first downs, but the drive would bog down at the Patriots’ 36-yard line and Conner Middleton's kick would scoot into the endzone to give Sandy Creek the ball back at its own 20.
Once again, it took the Patriots only one play to score as quarterback Matthew Williams hit Dealo Parson, who outraced the defense for an 80-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with 4:37 left in the quarter.
The Patriots’ defense would force punts on Ridgeland’s next two possessions while their offense would score both times they had the ball.
Sandy Creek would overcome 50 yards in penalties on its next drive before Williams hit Alabama commitment Brian Branch on a 22-yard scoring strike in between a pair of Ridgeland defensive backs. The Patriots next possession would include a 37-yard catch by Ahmad Jackson which set up a 3-yard slant pass to Branch to make it 28-0.
A bad pitch on the first play of the Panthers’ next possession would give Sandy Creek the ball back inside the Ridgeland 20 and this time the Patriots would have to settle for a 22-yard David Gonzales field goal to make it 31-0 at halftime.
Sandy Creek would score two more quick touchdowns on its first two possessions of the second half. Williams hit Mark Mines for a 46-yard strike and Amos bulled his way in from the 2-yard line to make it 43-0.
Ridgeland’s lone scoring drive of the game begin at the tail end of the third quarter following an interception by Jakobe Turner. The Panthers would go 37 yards in seven plays. Terrance Roberts would break off a 21-yard run before finishing off the drive with a 4-yard TD scamper out of the wildcat formation. Middleton's kick would provide the final point of the night.
Williams was 12-of-16 in the air for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Parson was the leading receiver with three catches for 122 yards, while Jackson hauled in 81 yards on five catches. Amos led the ground attack with 76 yards on 13 carries.
Roberts had 67 yards on 13 tough runs for Ridgeland, while Torrance Roberts added six carries for 35 yards. Jordan Blackwell was the leading pass-catcher with 36 yards on two grabs. Nathan Carver started the game by completing his first seven passes. He finished 11-of-15 for 74 yards.