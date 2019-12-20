FOOTBALL: Sam Randolph looking to soar with the Eagles

Sam Randolph came to Heritage High School with a reputation as a game-changer on both sides of the ball and his play during the 2019 season did nothing to dispel that notion.
A big year on offense, defense and special teams earned Randolph the Athlete of the Year award in Region 6-AAAA and this past Wednesday, Randolph made his college choice official by signing with Georgia Southern.
Randolph, who had interest and offers from several programs, said he only recently made up his mind about his college plans.
"I talked to my dad while I was down there," he said. "I really liked the way that the team and the coaches there made me feel, like I was at home. The coaches really made me feel like I can make a huge impact with their defense, so it just seemed like a great place for me."
Randolph also liked the fact that Statesboro was the perfect distance from home for him.
"I've always wanted to go off to college somewhere and play football," he continued. "I didn't really want to stay local, but Georgia Southern is just far enough away that it's still close enough to where my family can get to see me play."
The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder filled a need at receiver for the Generals and had 33 catches for 471 yards , while adding 187 return yards, and finished the year with seven total touchdowns. Then on defense, he was part of a hard-hitting secondary that helped Heritage earn a home playoff game with a region runner-up finish.
Randolph had 55 tackles with two going for a loss. He also blocked a field goal and forced five fumbles on the season.
Head coach E.K. Slaughter said Randolph was definitely a game-changer for his team.
"People had to change their game plan for him," Slaughter explained. "If anybody put one person out on him, he was winning that matchup and I think that only happened twice all year and he made both teams pay. He's just a really good talent. He's tall, he's long, he's fast, he likes contact and he was great for us. He made some really great effort plays, defensively, to track some things down, and came up with some big strips of the ball.
"He's a dang good player and his potential is huge too. He's 185 (pounds) right now, but I think he'll end up being about a 200-pound safety and he has the potential to be an all-conference type of kid down there."
Randolph said that he's going to bring energy, responsibility and leadership, among other things, to the Eagle program.
"I'm going to be physical, run fast and hit," he added. "(Georgia Southern) knows what I'm going to bring, but I also want to return kicks and punts and help them out on special teams too.
"This day just means a lot to me. This determines where I'm going to be for the next four years, so it's a huge day for me."