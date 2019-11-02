The Ridgeland Panthers took another step toward a home playoff game with a hard-fought 31-21 win over an improved Gilmer team in Ellijay on Friday.
The Bobcats led 14-7 in the first half, only to see the Panthers outscore the home team 28-7 the rest of the way.
Ridgeland (5-4, 4-1) can win the Region 6-AAAA title next week with a home victory over Southeast Whitfield, combined with a Heritage victory at Northwest Whitfield. The Panthers will still earn a home playoff bid as a No. 2 seed if they win next Friday and Northwest defeats Heritage.
Pickens 49, LaFayette 45
The Ramblers led 28-12 in the second quarter in Jasper on Friday, but the Dragons would come roaring back in the second half to win a wild shootout and eliminate LaFayette (3-6, 1-4) from playoff contention.
LaFayette will close out the season at home on Friday against Gilmer.
Christian Heritage 28, Gordon Lee 0
Just four days following an emotional home victory over Mt. Zion on Senior Night, the Trojans were unable to get anything going on offense and dropped a road decision at Christian Heritage in Dalton on Friday night.
Gordon Lee (3-6, 1-5) will go on the road next Friday night to face the No. 6 seed from Region 6-A South in their final regular season game.
Adairsville 18, Ringgold 3
A first-quarter field goal by Landon Eaker gave the Blue-and-White a 3-0 lead on the road, but the host Tigers would take an 8-3 at halftime and score 10 final points in the fourth quarter to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Ringgold (0-9, 0-7) will look to close out the 2019 season on a positive note when they travel to Coahulla Creek next Friday.
