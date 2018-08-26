One has to go all the way back to 2014 to find the last time a LaFayette team began the high school football season with a 2-0 record.
But that changed this past Friday as the Ramblers made the scenic drive to Blue Ridge and picked up a 28-20 win over Fannin County. It was the first game between the Ramblers and the Rebels since the 1981 season.
LaFayette (2-0) opened up a 14-6 lead at halftime and used two more second-half scores to keep the home team at bay.
It was a very efficient night for quarterback Vyshonn Daniel, who went 13-of-18 in the air (72 percent) for 234 yards and two scores. The TD passes were hauled in by Austin Rodgers (4 rec., 57 yards) and Tyrese Marsh (2 rec., 65 yards).
Andrew Pendergrass added two catches for 41 yards and running back Alan Hu had a big night, rushing 15 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns, while catching three passes good for 79 yards.
LaFayette finished with 384 yards on the night, with 154 coming on the ground.
Pendergrass anchored the defensive effort with 13 total stops, eight of the solo variety. He broke up one pass and forced one fumble. Landon Rayburn had 11 tackles and a sack, while Kyler Cleghorn had eight tackles, two for loss, and also forced a fumble.
LaFayette will make the drive up Highway 27 on Friday night to face Gordon Lee (1-1), looking for a 3-0 start for the first time since 2009.
Troup 32, Ridgeland 0
The Tigers from LaGrange, armed with several Division I prospects, made the drive to Bowers and Painter Field on Friday and slowly pulled away from the Panthers.
Troup (1-0) scored twice in the final seven minutes of the second half to open up a 15-0 halftime lead and methodically stretched it out from there.
No individual statistics were provided as of press time.
Ridgeland (0-2) will take this Friday off before another tough test at Sandy Creek on Sept. 7.