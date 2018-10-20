The Ridgeland Panthers can still open the state playoffs at home. They just have a little more work to do first.
Ridgeland led 14-10 after one quarter in Jasper on Friday, but gave up 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and could never make up the deficit in a 31-21 loss at Pickens.
The Dragons (8-0, 5-0), off to their best start in over 70 yards, clinched their first-ever region football title with the victory. Meanwhile, the Panthers (5-3, 3-1) can lock up the No. 2 seed and a first-round state playoff game at Bowers and Painter Field with a home win over still-winless Gilmer next Friday.
Haralson County 30, Ringgold 14
The Tigers gave up three rushing touchdowns to Treylon Sheppard, the state's leading rusher, and fell to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in Region 6-AAA as their two-game winning streak was snapped.
Ringgold will be back at home this coming Friday night to face Adairsville in a battle of the Tigers as region play continues.
Mt. Zion 44, Gordon Lee 14
The Trojans answered the Eagles' first touchdown of the game with one of their own as Hunter Hodson connected with Henry Ellis on a 20-yard pass to make it 7-7 in the first quarter.
However, Mt. Zion would reel off 38 consecutive points over the next three quarters to roll on to the Region 6-A North win. Gordon Lee (2-6, 1-4) got its final points as Beau Barrett caught a TD pass with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
The Trojans will be back in Chickamauga this coming Friday to take on Christian Heritage.
Read more on these games in this Wednesday's Catoosa County News and Walker County Messenger.