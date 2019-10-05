The Gordon Lee Trojans gave up a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and dropped a heartbreaking 13-7 decision at Bowdon on Friday.
Gordon Lee led 7-0 in the second quarter, but surrendered the tying touchdown in the waning seconds of the first half.
No further details were available as of press time.
Gordon Lee (2-4, 0-3) will be back at home this Friday to take on North Cobb Christian.
Northwest 27, Ridgeland 16
The Panthers forced three first-half turnovers and converted two interceptions into touchdowns. However, the visiting Northwest Bruins would outscore the Panthers in the second half, 20-0, as they moved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-AAAA with a win at Bowers and Painter Field.
No further details were available as of press time.
Ridgeland (1-4, 1-1) will be back at home this Friday to take on Cross Keys in a non-region game. It will be Homecoming for the Panthers.
Sonoraville 41, Ringgold 0
The Tigers fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in Region 6-AAA after a home loss to Sonoraville.
No further details were available as of press time.
Ringgold will be back at home this Friday to take on Murray County.
Adairsville 22, LFO 21
LFO would go in front, 21-14, on a Malachi Powell 4-yard touchdown run with 3:28 to play, but the homestanding Tigers would punch in the go-ahead score and 2-point conversion with 1:44 remaining to score a win over the Warriors in Bartow County.
No further details were available as of press time.
LFO (2-4, 2-2) will be off this Friday, but will be back at home on Oct. 18 to face Coahulla Creek.