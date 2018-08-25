You have to go back to 2014 for the last time a LaFayette Rambler football team started the year 2-0, but that changed on Friday night as the Orange-and-Black build a 14-6 lead at halftime and held on for a 28-20 win over Fannin County in Blue Ridge.
It was the first meeting between the two mountain schools since 1981.
No further details were provided as of press time.
LaFayette will be looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 2009 when they travel to Gordon Lee this coming Friday.
LFO 42, Gordon Lee 0
Giovanni Barroso had a punt return for a touchdown and the Warriors evened their record at 1-1 with a shutout victory in their home opener on Friday.
All-State defensive back Tucker Miller collected his third interception of the young season for the Trojans (1-1), who were missing some starters due to injury.
No further details were provided as of press time.
LFO will be off this Friday, while the Trojans will be back at home to face Walker County rival LaFayette.
Troup 32, Ridgeland 0
The Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season after a home loss to an athletic Tiger squad from LaGrange on Friday.
No further details were provided as of press time.
Ridgeland will be off this Friday night.