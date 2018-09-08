The Heritage Generals led 10-7 after one quarter and trailed 21-17 at halftime on Friday, but could not make up the deficit as the visiting Pepperell Dragons shut out the Navy-and-Red in the second half on their way to a 31-17 victory at Jeff Sims Field.
Breaking News
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Heritage, Ringgold come up short
No further details on the game were available as of press time.
Heritage (1-3) will take next Friday off before heading to Ridgeland on Sept. 21 to open Region 6-AAAA play.
North Murray 14, Ringgold 7
The Tigers fell to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Region 6-AAA with a home loss to the Mountaineers on Friday.
Ringgold will play host to LFO next Friday night.