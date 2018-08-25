Everyone in north Georgia knows about Ringgold's passing game and it was on full display Friday night at Don Patterson Field.
But a few other lesser-known parts of the Tigers' game also came into focus in Ringgold's second game of the season.
A freshman tailback made his presence known, a senior kicker proved to be a weapon on kickoffs and the defense rose to the challenge as the Tigers put it all together in the form on a 40-0 shutout victory over rival Heritage in front of a sold-out, overflow crowd.
Senior quarterback Cole Kibler went 19-of-30 for 274 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception, while rookie running back Kori Dumas finished with a team-high 83 yards on 12 attempts. He had 69 yards on nine carries in the second half, scoring on runs on 10 and 17 yards.
However, it was the Ringgold defense that roared the loudest on this night. They gave up 173 total yards of offense with just 26 yards coming after halftime. The Generals had just one first down in the second half, that coming late in the third quarter, but they would fumble it away just one play later.
"I thought (our defense) was capable of playing that way beause we played that way against Dalton last Friday night," Ringgold head coach Robert Akins said. "We just didn't do it on Monday (in the restarted second half of the game with the Catamounts). I knew they had those capabilities. Coach (Houston) White and Coach (Mark) Davis and their staff have really done an outstanding job on that side of the ball.
"We've always been pretty good offensively, but with our defense stepping up now and getting a shutout against a very good football team, we're excited about the future and about region play as we start to get into it."
The game began with both teams missing field goals after lengthy drives. However, the Tigers would get on the board late in the first quarter. Kibler was 5-of-6 on the 80-yard drive, finishing it off with an easy 7-yard pitch-and-catch to Andre Tarver on a slant route. Tarver, one of four different receivers to catch a TD pass on Friday, led the Tigers with eight catches for 113 yards.
What turned out to be the Generals' last true scoring threat of the night came two minutes into the second quarter, but it ended abruptly as Ringgold defensive back Brayden Broome made a nice leaping play to pick off a Nick Hanson pass in the endzone.
Following an exchange of punts, Kibler drove the Tigers 90 yards in just over three minutes, once again going 5-of-6 on the drive before hitting Dylan Wright on a 20-yard scoring strike with 50.4 seconds left in the half.
Three quick scores in the third quarter would blow the game wide open. Dumas scored from 10 yards out with 8:47 left in the period and Ringgold would get the ball back less than a minute later after Tarver recovered a fumble. Jared Dunn scored on a 20-yard slant pass and after Heritage was forced to punt, Kibler had three big gains to set up Dumas on a 17-yard scoring scamper that pushed the lead to 33-0 with 4:14 left in the third.
"To have a freshman that runs like that, he's pretty amazing," Akins said of Dumas. "By the time he's a senior, he's going to be outstanding."
They would cap the scoring on the first play of the fourth quarter as Kibler hit Pete Brower over the middle for an 13-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-2 call. Brower, who just missed an interception midway through the third quarter, got his pick in the fourth to help perserve the goose-egg.
After a bit of a shaky start that included a missed field goal and a missed extra point, Garrett Davis helped the defense win the field position battle by putting six of his seven kickoffs into the endzone for touchbacks. The one kick that didn't reach the endzone resulted in Heritage beginning a drive at its own 5-yard line late in the first half.
"Garrett is a great kid, but he's just always nervous at the start of the games," Akins said. "If he can just settle down, he can be a really great kicker and I think he will be. Sometimes he puts a lot of pressure on himself, but I told him to just relax and play football, and after those first two kicks he eventually did that."
Brower finished with 78 yards on five recpetions, while Wright had three grabs for 50 yards.
Jeffery Curtis had 68 yards on 17 carries, but had just two rushes in the second half. Wes Lozano picked up the slack with 58 tough yards on 12 carries. Hanson was 4-of-8 passing in the first half for 51 yards, but ended the night just 5-for-15 for 46 total yards.
Bryton McCann recovered a fumble for the Tigers, while Brower and Tarver teamed up for a sack. Eric Dumas would get an interception for the Generals.
"I told the kids that I was proud of them," Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter said. "I love them, I'm thankful to get to coach them and I'm glad I get to be in their locker room come Monday. This one hurts, but it is what it is. We're just going to get to back to work on Monday like we always do."
Ringgold will enjoy an early open date next Friday, while Heritage will load up the buses and head to Summerville to face a solid Chattooga squad at Little Big Horn.