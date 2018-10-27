Although they won't finish as one of the top four in Region 6-AAA, the state playoffs may still yet be in the cards for the Ringgold Tigers and the Blue-and-White's 31-10 Homecoming win over Adairsville on Friday could not have come at a more opportune time.
While Class 1A - public and private - have used the GHSA's power ranking system to determine its state playoff fields for several years now, and while Class 7A has used it in the past few years to determine its final wild card playoff team, the state is also using the power rankings in Class 3A this season and will give the final playoff berth to the classification's non-automatic qualifier with the highest power ranking at the end of the season.
In the 2018-2019 GHSA Constitution (i.e., the white book), by-law 4.32 states that "in regions having fewer than five schools, the number of teams going to the state playoffs in the sport of football (along with softball, basketball and baseball) will be one fewer than the number of teams in the region."
With Region 1-AAA having just four teams this season, that region will only be awarded three automatic playoff berths. That means the remaining playoff slot would be awarded to the highest-rated non-playoff team as determined by the GHSA's Executive Director.
The by-law goes on to state that the determination method for the "at large" team will be determined by rating No. 4 teams from regions with fewer than five schools and the No. 5 teams (as determined by regular-season standings) from the other regions (for a total of eight teams) using the power ranking system and formula.
The formula takes into account a team's total victories, losses and ties against GHSA schools and out-of-state schools (GISA, GICAA and opponents playing a non-region schedule will not count), plus the win, loss and tie totals for the those opponents. A more detailed explanation of the system can be found at https://www.ghsa.net/sites/default/files/documents/football/Class7ATieBreakerMethod2018.pdf.
Prior to this Friday's game, Ringgold's 10.23 power ranking was the highest among the No. 5 teams from Regions 2-8, along with the No. 4 team from Region 1.
Beach (Region 3) was second on that list at 9.35, followed by Franklin County (Region 8) at 8.88, East Hall (Region 7) at 8.33, Central-Macon (Region 4) at 7.34, Worth County (Region 1) at 7.24, Stone Mountain (Region 5) at 7.17 and Long County (Region 2) at 6.67.
Other than Ringgold, Central-Macon was the only team on that list to win on Friday night.
Friday's game saw the homestanding Tigers (4-5, 3-4) break open a close game by scoring the final 19 points to pull out the important win after Adairsville (4-6, 3-5) had trimmed a nine-point halftime deficit to 12-10 with a touchdown early in the third quarter.
Ringgold responded to Adairsville's score with scoring runs of 40 and 36 yards by Andre Tarver to give the Blue-and-White some extra breathing room.
Dalton Green, who had a 20-yard TD run to open the scoring on the night, capped the victory with 16-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter. Cole Kibler also had a first-half TD pass.
Ringgold (4-5, 3-4) will close out the regular season at home this coming Friday against Coahulla Creek.