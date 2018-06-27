FOOTBALL: Ringgold's Cade Nayadley pledges to Austin Peay

The Austin Peay Governors have always pulled players from the metro-Chattanooga area, but the Clarksville, Tenn. school is beginning to make inroads into northwest Georgia with its recruiting in recent years.
The Govs’ 2018 spring football roster already includes the likes of Ahmaad Tanner (Dalton), Levi Seabolt (Gilmer), Terrius Callahan (Cartersville) and Tristen Pierce (Ringgold), while recent high school graduates Bucky Williams (Ringgold) and Jalyn Shelton (Ridgeland) will be joining the Austin Peay roster this fall.
And in the fall of 2019, they will be adding at least one more name from the top corner of the Peach State as Cade Nayadley, a rising senior at Ringgold, verbally committed to the Govs on Wednesday morning.
“Blessed and honored to say I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Austin Peay State University!,” Nayadley posted on his Twitter account. “Thanks to all the coaches and family who have gotten me to where I am, and I am ready to be a Gov!”
Nayadley said Austin Peay was the first school to start recruiting him.
“I just love that place and everything about it,” he said. “It feels like home to me. It’s still fairly close to home and Coach (Will) Healy is a great coach. It just felt like the place I wanted to be.”
The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder plays middle linebacker for the Tigers on defense, but is making the move from tight end to offensive line this summer to help out the Ringgold offense in the trenches.
He said Austin Peay also sees him as an offensive tackle at the next level.
“They want me to put on some more weight, but still stay athletic,” he added.
Nayadley, a Catoosa-Walker County Football Dream Team honorable mention pick last fall, showed his athleticism by being named an All-Region (6-AAA) selection in basketball during the 2017-2018 season. He averaged 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and more than two assists and steals per game while playing multiple positions on the floor, including some at point guard.
He will be the ninth scholarship lineman for Ringgold since 2013 and the sixth that will play Division I.
Austin Peay was one of the biggest stories in college football during the 2017 season. After posting a combined 3-54 mark from 2012-2016, they went 8-4 last fall in their second season with Healy – a standout quarterback at Chattanooga’s Boyd-Buchanan - at the helm.
Healy played collegiately at Richmond, helping the Spiders beat Montana in the 2008 FCS Championship Game before getting his start in coaching at Chattanooga under Russ Huseman.
When he was hired at Austin Peay on December 23, 2015, he became the second youngest football coach in all of Division I football.