It won't be official until the GHSA finalizes the numbers and set the brackets, but it's all but certain that the Ringgold Tigers are headed to the Class AAA state playoffs.
Ringgold (5-5) staked its claim to the lone "at large" spot in the 32-team field with a 42-6 home victory over Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
As of the GHSA's most recent Class AAA power rankings (Friday night at 9 p.m.), Ringgold had a 10.35 power ranking and more than a full one-point lead over Beach (9.16) in the race to grab the wild card spot.
The GHSA will hear appeals and set the brackets by 4 p.m. on Monday, but it's highly unlikely at this point that any other non-automatic qualifying team can catch the Tigers in the standings.
The "at large" spot is open in Class AAA this season as Region 1-AAA has only four teams in its region for football. A new GHSA by-law states that regions with only four teams will get just three automatic state qualifiers in sports that employ the power rankings (football, basketball, softball and baseball).
If, as expected, the Tigers do get the spot, they would travel to Fort Valley to face No. 4-ranked Peach County - last year's Class AAA state runners-up - who won Region 4-AAA on Friday with a 28-12 win over Westside-Macon.
Ringgold outscored the Colts 14-0 in each of the first three quarters on Friday before giving up six points in the fourth quarter.
