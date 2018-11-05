After speculating for the past two weeks, the wait is over in Catoosa County.
The Ringgold Tigers are going to the playoffs.
Ringgold’s number was called once the GHSA heard appeals and finalized its power rankings on Monday. The Tigers finished with a power ranking of 10.35, more than a full-point head of Beach (9.24).
The GHSA allows for just three automatic state berths in football, baseball, softball and basketball for regions with only four schools. With Region 1-AAA having just four schools, the “at-large” team was determined by the GHSA’s power ranking formula with the highest-ranking non-automatic qualifier receiving the bid.
By virtue of the bid, the Tigers (5-5) will head to Fort Valley to face powerhouse Peach County, a top five team in the classification all season long. The Trojans (8-2), who lost in the controversial state finals to Calhoun a year ago, won Region 4-AAA this past Friday with a 28-12 win over Westside-Macon.
Peach County’s only two losses this season have come against defending Class AAAAAA state champion and top-ranked Lee County (33-0) and Mary Persons (35-21), who have been in the top five in Class AAAA all year long.
The Trojans are riding a six-game winning streak, all in region play, where they have outscored its opponents by an average score of 47-7.
The Ringgold-Peach County winner will take on either Liberty County or Southeast Bulloch in the second round.
This will mark the first time that the Tigers and Trojans have faced off on the gridiron and it also marks the first time that all three Catoosa County high school teams will be in the state playoffs at the same time. Heritage will be on the road at Marist in the Class AAAA playoffs, while LFO (Class AAA) will entertain North Hall in the Warriors’ first state playoff game since 2009 and their first home playoff game since 2004.