The visiting Murray County Indians blocked an extra point in overtime and escaped Don Patterson Field with a 17-16 Region 6-AAA victory over Ringgold on Friday.
The visitors from Chatsworth would strike first with 4:01 left in the opening period as Davis Redwine hauled in a long touchdown pass to stake the Indians to the 7-0 lead and Murray County would add a field goal early in the second quarter to extend their advantage to 10-0.
It appeared as if the Indians would take the 10-point lead into the locker room, but with 1:13 left on the clock, the Indians fumbled a hand-off and Bryson Bethune would pounce on the ball for the Tigers at the Murray County 12-yard line. Shortly thereafter, quarterback Ty Gilbert snuck in from the 1-yard line and Landon Eaker's extra point would pull the Tigers to within three points at the break.
After a scoreless third quarter, Ringgold with get another gift with just under two minutes to play in the ballgame. The Indians would cough up the ball near midfield with Dylan Wright recovering for the Tigers. Ringgold's would then see Eaker convert on a 46-yard field goal to tie the game, 10-10, sending the contest to overtime.
The Indians would score first in the overtime session to go ahead, 17-10. Ringgold would answer the touchdown with one of their own on its first possession in OT, but Murray County was able to knock down the PAT to seal the win in stunning fashion.
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Ringgold (0-7, 0-5) will regroup with an open date this coming Friday night before their final home game of the season against Haralson County on Oct. 25.