It took almost six years, but the Ridgeland Panthers finally got their revenge on Sandy Creek.
In the two teams' first meeting since they lost the 2012 Class 4A state championship game, Ridgeland used a fourth-quarter safety to break a 21-21 tie and their defense did the rest as they stunned the favored Patriots, 23-21, Friday night in Tyrone.
“Anytime you get a win, it feels good,” said head coach Cortney Braswell, who earned his first victory as coach of the Panthers. “But to get this one at their place, under these circumstances, was special.”
Sandy Creek scored first, but Ridgeland used a 58-yard TD run by A’zavier Blackwell to get on the board. A fake PAT led to the 2-point conversion and Ridgeland led 8-7 after one quarter of play.
The Patriots would regain the lead, but only briefly as Blackwell stunned the home crowd with a 99-yard kick return and the ensuring PAT put Ridgeland back in front, 15-14. Sandy Creek would miss a chance to retake the lead as they missed a field goal at the end of the half.
However, the Patriots would stick it in the endzone on their first possession of the second half to go up 21-15. Undaunted, Ridgeland responded and tied the game on a 15-yard run by Tanner Hill early in the fourth before turning things over to the defense.
After pinning the Patriots deep in their own territory, Ridgeland forced a fumble, which Sandy Creek was able to fall on at their own 1-yard line. But one play later, the Panthers scored a safety to go up by two with seven minutes remaining.
The defense would rise up and hold the Patriots one final time to give Ridgeland arguably one of its biggest all-time regular season wins.
“As a defensive-minded coach, you want the opportunity to put your defense out there with a chance to win the game,” Braswell added. “We’ve given up some big plays this season, but they came up big with a sack and some great pass defense late. To go down there and beat such a good and well-coached team just says so much about the resiliency of our kids.”
Ridgeland improved to 1-2 overall after their three-game season-opening gauntlet and will now turn its attention to the start of Region 6-AAAA play. The Panthers will enjoy another bye week before hosting Heritage on Sept. 21.
