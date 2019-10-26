The Ridgeland Panthers came into the 2019 season hoping to take care of some unfinished business and make their way back to the top of Region 6-AAAA.
Friday night at Bowers and Painter Field, they took another step toward reaching that goal.
Despite relentless rain that started hours before kickoff and barely let up all night long, the Panthers used another big night on the ground to take down defending region champion Pickens, 41-28.
The win evened up Ridgeland's overall record at 4-4, but it gave the Panthers a 3-1 record in the region standings. They will play at Gilmer next Friday night before closing up the season at home against Southeast Whitfield on Nov. 8.
Should the Panthers win out and Northwest Whitfield lose one of its final two games, either next Friday at Southeast Whitfield or the following week at home against Heritage, Ridgeland will ascend to the 6-AAAA throne.
The Panthers delivered two crushing body blows early on. Jordan Blackwell scored on a 40-yard touchdown run on Ridgeland's initial position and, on the first play of their next possession, Terrance Roberts found a seam and raced 92 yards for a score and the Panthers would take a 14-0 advantage into the second quarter.
The Dragons, however, refused to succumb to a knockout punch and they would get back in the game on a 30-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Streicher to Jarod Whitmore on a fourth down play with 8:49 left in the first half, cutting Ridgeland's lead to 14-7.
But just 23 seconds later, Blackwell found a hole in the middle of the Pickens defense and scampered 66 yards for a touchdown that pushed the lead back to two scores.
Ridgeland looked as if it would increase its lead late in the half. But following a long run that moved the ball inside the Pickens 30, the Dragons were able to knock the ball free and they returned it past midfield to set up shop with 2:05 left in the half. Streicher would engineer the short 43-yard drive before capping it with a 17-yard keeper for a touchdown that pulled Pickens back to within 21-14 at the break.
After a failed onside kick attempt by Pickens to start the second half, Ridgeland added to its lead on a 28-yard Connor Middleton field goal with 9:36 left in the period. Then, after forcing Pickens to punt, Ridgeland got the ball back at its own 22-yard line and needed just four plays to score again. Roberts went for 23 yards on the first play and, three plays later, Blackwell torched the Dragons on a 46-yard TD run that increased the lead to 31-14.
However, the visitors from Jasper continued to hang around. A long pass play on the first play of the fourth quarter moved the ball inside the Ridgeland 10-yard line and Whitmore would score on a 9-yard run one play later to pull his team back to within 10 points of lead at 31-21.
Ridgeland would turn the ball over on downs at the Pickens 33 on its next possession and the Dragons would once again go to the air. But this time the Panthers would be ready and Blackwell would add to Ridgeland's advantage on a 52-yard pick-six with 7:42 remaining in the game.
Torrance Roberts would come up with an interception at the Pickens 30-yard line on the Dragons' next possession, but after stopping the Panthers on downs, Streicher connected on a long pass to put the ball inside the Ridgeland 10-yard line once again and he would crash in from the 1 to trim the deficit down to 38-28 with 1:35 left.
However, Pickens' onside kick attempt would go out of bounds and Ridgeland would drive down field for the final points of the game, which came on a 41-yard field goal by Middleton with 48 seconds to go.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.