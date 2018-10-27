The Ridgeland Panthers led 28-0 after one quarter, 42-0 at halftime and 63-0 after three quarters in a 63-13 Senior Night victory over Gilmer that wrapped up the No. 2 seed from Region 6-AAAA.
Ridgeland (6-3, 4-1) will play at Southeast Whitfield next Friday to close out the regular season before hosting the No. 3 seed from Region 7 in the opening round of the state playoffs on Nov. 9 at Bowers and Painter Field.
That opponent will be determined next week as Flowery Branch plays Denmark, who is vying to make the state playoffs in its first year as a program. The winner will be the region's No. 3 seed and will travel to Rossville.
Tanner Hill threw a pair of TD passes in the first quarter, the first to Jordan Blackwell for 46 yards and the second to Stephon Walker for 67 yards. Walker also had a 37-yard pick-six and Terrance Roberts added a 37-yard scoring run before the first period was over.
A'zavier Blackwell would open the second quarter with a 27-yard TD run and Torrance Roberts would haul in a 55-yard scoring strike from back-up quarterback Nathan Carver as the Panthers increased their advantage to 42-0 at the break.
Cyron Burse broke free on a 79-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter, Ashton Turner found paydirt on a 2-yard run and Jordan Hughley capped the scoring with a 68-yard punt return late in the third. Conner Middleton was 7-for-8 on PATs on the evening, while Jordan Blackwell added one conversion run.
The Bobcats (0-9, 0-5) got on the board with two scores in the fourth quarter.