With both teams still looking at five region games left on the schedule, it remains to be seen just how much of an impact the game between Ridgeland and Heritage will ultimately have on the Region 6-AAA standings.
But based on how hard the Panthers and Generals went at it at Jeff Sims Field on Saturday night, both teams seemed to know what might ultimately be at stake.
In the end, in what can only be termed a slobberknocker of a football game, it was the visiting Panthers who hung on for a physical 25-20 victory.
Longtime assistant coach and first-year Ridgeland head coach Kip Klein said getting his first career victory was like a weight being lifted off his back.
“I've had a lump in my throat for the last three or four days,” he answered with a smile of relief. “Then we had the rain delay and everything Friday night, so I was starting to wonder if this was ever going to happen.”
The two teams, thought to be among the favorites in the region this season, traded haymakers all night long, but it wasn't until Cade McGregor's recovery of a Heritage onside kick attempt with 18 seconds left that Klein and Panther Nation could finally relax.
“Heritage has had a good team all year,” Klein added. “We've played a tough (early) schedule and, like I said, everybody seems to get up when they play us. It seems like we get everybody's best game, so we just have to be ready every time.”
Picking up on Saturday evening after Friday’s nearly three-hour lightning delay halted things just three plays in the contest, Ridgeland's defense shined in the opening half as they forced a pair of turnovers, which were both converted both into touchdowns.
The first came with Heritage knocking on the door at the Ridgeland 3-yard line with just over three minutes to play in the opening quarter. Jordan Blackwell came crashing through the line to drop a Heritage runner in the backfield and defensive lineman Judah Thomas would pounce on the loose football to give Panthers the ball at their own 14-yard line.
One-play and one five-yard penalty later, quarterback Nathan Carver found Torrance Roberts some 35 yards down the middle of the field and the speedy senior did the rest by outracing the secondary to complete a 92-yard touchdown play.
The second turnover followed a missed Ridgeland field goal attempt early in the second period. Once again, it was Blackwell playing the disruptor as he picked off a pass and Carver would cap an eight-play, 65-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper for a touchdown. A low snap would not allow the Panthers to attempt the point-after, however, and Ridgeland would ultimately go into halftime with a 13-0 lead.
Heritage would finally break through with 6:52 left in the third quarter as a 15-yard face mask penalty on the Panthers and a 22-yard Sam Randolph catch helped set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Maddox Rose. Anderson Britton's PAT cut the Ridgeland lead to 13-7.
Later in the third, the Generals were able to overcome a 15-yard offensive pass interference penalty, another five-yard penalty and a Ridgeland sack by Jeremiah Turner to drive 77 yards in seven plays. Gabe Ogle would score on a nifty 28-yard run with just 14 seconds left in the period before Britton’s kick gave Heritage its first lead, 14-13.
But the Panthers would answer the challenge with a 13-play, 54-yard drive featuring one third-down conversion and two fourth-down pick-ups. Torrance Roberts would bolt 10 yards on fourth-and-three from the Heritage 23 to keep the chains moving, while his brother Terrance would get the call on fourth-and-two from the Heritage 5. The touchdown put Ridgeland back in front, though Heritage’s defense would stiffen on the two-point try to keep the Panthers lead at 19-14 with 6:15 left to play in the game.
Heritage would turn the ball over on downs at its own 34 with 3:37 to go, but the Panthers were unable to pick up a first down and had to punt the ball away with 1:53 remaining. A 19-yard catch by Randolph, sandwiched in between a pair of 15-yard penalties on the Panthers, would move the ball all the way to the Ridgeland 17 as the Generals tried to position themselves to take the lead late.
But after being unable to hang on to a tipped pass in the endzone on first down, defensive back King Mason stepped in the path of a throw on second down and raced 92 yards for a pick-six that increased Ridgeland’s lead to a seemingly comfortable 25-14 with less than a minute to play.
However, the Generals still weren't finished.
Logan Lowe’s big kickoff return set up shop for the home team at the Ridgeland 32 and, three plays later, quarterback Nick Hanson found Dylan Bryan in the endzone for a 35-yard TD pass. But the conversion try came up short and McGregor would cradle the bouncing pigskin to his chest on the onside kick attempt to allow Carver to take one final knee and end the game.
Carver finished with 167 yards in the air on 7-of-16 passes. Terrence Roberts had 18 carries for 81 yards, while Blackwell picked up 65 yards on 10 rushes. Torrance Roberts finished with 131 yards receiving on just two catches.
“I've told our guys since the day we started camp that I wanted them all to be like offensive linemen in that it's not about who gets the glory or anything else,” Klein added. “That fourth-quarter came along and we said we were going to run the ball. I never thought making some of those calls, like going for it on fourth down, would be as tough as they were, but they were tough. It was a pretty interesting and insightful thing.”
Hanson, who was just 3-of-7 for 13 yards in the first half, finished 12-of-22 for 163 yards. Randolph had a team-high seven catches for a team-high 123 yards, while Ogle had 63 hard-earned yards on 13 carries. However, the Generals were held to just 71 total yards rushing as a team.
“I don't believe in moral victories,” said Heritage head coach E.K. Slaughter afterward. “This was a heartbreaker. We fell short tonight and it hurts, but I'm super proud of our guys. They played toe-to-toe with a really tough ball team and just came up a little short.
“We had a couple of mistakes that cost us. We had a couple of trips in the redzone and came away with no points and against good teams, that can be the difference. It's painful because we're a really good football team and I think we can do a lot of good things. I was proud of how physical we were, but it is what it is.”
The Region 6-AAAA slate continues next Friday. Ridgeland (1-3, 1-0) will be at home to take on the Northwest Whitfield Bruins, while Heritage (3-2, 0-1) will go on the road to face LaFayette.