FOOTBALL: Ridgeland focused on details as Cleveland scrimmage approaches

Even with music blaring over the stadium speakers, the distinctive voice of Cortney Braswell was still loud and clear across Bowers and Painter Field during a little intersquad session early Friday evening.
Ridgeland’s new head coach was putting in almost as much legwork as his players as he wore out a path from the secondary to the line of scrimmage, barking out constructive criticisms one second then whooping it up as he sprinted to congratulate a defensive back who had just come up with an interception.
It takes just a few minutes at a Braswell practice to realize that the former Rossville Middle School and Baylor School standout is a stickler for details.
“You look at where we’ve been in the postseason and the answers are in the details,” he said. “You go back and look at those little plays and over the course of a game and it adds up to big plays. We feel really good about the talent that we have on our football team, the effort and energy and all of those things. But it’s the details where we believe we’re lacking, everything from locker room clean-up to how we dress for practice.
“We want to maximize all of those details and we feel we can improve on them, which will give us a better chance to have a shot in the postseason. Our big thing is what can we do to maximize ourselves and what can we do to make Ridgeland football better each day?”
Braswell was hired back in February to take over the Panther program after Wesley Tankersley left for Stephens County. Tankersley guided Ridgeland to two Region 6-AAAA championships and three state playoff appearances in three seasons in Happy Valley.
The 2017 season was arguably one of the most successful in program history as Ridgeland won its first 11 games with a high-powered offense and an incredibly stingy defense that gave up less than a touchdown a game. However, Ridgeland’s playoff run came to a crashing halt much earlier than expected as they dropped a 28-21 decision to Jefferson in the second round.
But spring is the season of renewal and the new regime at Ridgeland is focused getting ready for 2018. Fans will get an opportunity to see the new-look Panthers this Friday night with a spring scrimmage game against perennial Tennessee power Cleveland (Tenn.) at Bowers and Painter Field. The scrimmage is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
Braswell said that while the Blue Raiders will be the opponent, the focus will primarily be on his own team.
“We’ve made tremendous improvements in a lot of areas,” he added. “It’s never as good as you want it to be in spring practice, but they’re right here competing hard and we’re having some really good days. Our execution has been better the last couple of days and we’ve done a good job of just competing. It’s good to see a lot of energy flying around and kids trying to do things the right way. That part is really exciting.”