The Ridgeland Panthers moved to 7-3 on the season with a 37-21 victory at Southeast Whitfield on Friday night.
No further details on the game were available as of press time.
Ridgeland, who wrapped up the No. 2 seed in Region 6-AAAA with last week's win over Gilmer, will open the 2018 Class AAAA state playoffs at home next Friday with a home game against No. 9-ranked Flowery Branch (8-2), whose only two losses of the season came against Region 7-AAAA champion and defending state champion Blessed Trinity (21-20) and 7-AAAA runner-up Marist (20-0).
It will mark the third-ever meeting between the Panthers and Falcons. The first two also came in the state playoffs. Flowery Branch beat Ridgeland 21-14 in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs in 2008 and scored a 17-14 victory in the opening round a year later.