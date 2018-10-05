The Ridgeland Panthers were not expected to have any difficulty with visiting Cross Keys on Friday and they did not.
Ridgeland opened up a 42-0 halftime lead over the outmatched Indians from Class 5A before finally posting a 49-0 Homecoming win at Bowers and Painter Field.
Jordan Blackwell rushed for two touchdowns. Quarterback Tanner Hill threw touchdown passes to A’zavier Blackwell and Josh Burnett, while also scoring one on the ground.
Cyron Burse added a touchdown run in the first half and freshman Ashton Turner broke off a 55-yard scoring scamper in the second half to polish off the victory. Conner Middleton was a perfect 7-of-7 on extra points.
Ridgeland (4-2 overall) will host LaFayette on Oct. 12 as they will look to go 3-0 in Region 6-AAAA.