FOOTBALL: Reid Williams ready to be a Moc

The past several years have seen Ringgold earn a reputation as OLHS - Offensive Lineman High School.
The Tigers have sent numerous players on to play at the next level and the vast majority of those players line up in the trenches to pave the way for their offenses. And of those college signees, several ex-Tigers have gone on to outstanding college careers.
More recently, Hunter Sosebee made All-Conference at Jacksonville State and Bucky Williams was just selected last week as a HERO Sports Freshman All-American at Austin Peay.
This past Wednesday, yet another Tiger signed on the dotted line to continue his playing career as Reid Williams, Bucky's younger brother, joined Coach Rusty Wright and the Chattanooga Mocs.
"It feels great," the younger Williams said after signing. "I'm ready to be a Moc. I love the coaches and I love the facilities up there. There's an integrity and a history behind their program that I just love."
Williams was a two-time All-State pick during his career at Ringgold. He holds a 4.0 grade point average and plans to major in Electrical Engineering or Engineering Management.
"I think I can bring consistency in snapping the ball and just being hard-nosed up the middle," he said.
Chase Fleming, Williams' position coach at Ringgold, said competitiveness and physicality are two of the main reasons he believes Williams is an excellent college prospect.
"He's only about 6-foot-1 and he played at 285 pounds this year, but his lateral movement and athletic ability are very good," Fleming explained. "He also has a wingspan of about 6-6 or 6-7, so that helps. He's coachable and intelligent and I think having a big brother that's an All-American offensive guard will help too. There's just so many traits that make Reid special. He's a student of the game and he just loves football."
Ringgold head coach Robert Akins also had high praise for his former player.
"He's as good as there is," the veteran coach said. "We've just had such a long line of kids coming out of here and we're so excited. UTC is getting such a great kid, not just from a player's perspective, but from a moral perspective too because of his integrity.
"He's a lot like Coach Wright and he's tough like him too. We're excited that he's going to have the opportunity to play at UTC. We'll miss him for sure. When he went out in the middle of the season with his (foot) injury, we felt that almost immediately. I'm just excited for him and I'm excited for his family."