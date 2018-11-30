Ridgeland, Heritage and LaFayette High Schools were well-represented on the 6-AAAA All-Region football team that was announced on Friday.
Ridgeland took two of the region's top honors. Junior Jordan Blackwell was named the region's Offensive Player of the Year, while junior Terrence Roberts was named the Defensive Player of the Year in 6-AAAA.
Ridgeland's other first team offensive players included senior athlete A'zavier Blackwell and senior offensive lineman Fred Norman, Jr., while senior athlete Tanner Hill and junior kicker Conner Middleton were named to the second team offense.
Middleton was named first team as a punter, while other first team defensive players included junior defensive lineman Logan Godfrey, sophomore defensive lineman Jermiah Turner, senior linebacker Calvin Dallas and senior defensive backs Jordan Hughley, Shawn Wilson and Stephon Walker.
Senior Dylan Swanson was named second team as a linebacker, while junior defensive back Julian Brooks also made second team for the Panthers.
Heritage had five players named to the first team offense, including sophomore quarterback Nick Hanson, senior running back Jeffery Curtis, senior wide receiver Nolan Letzgus and a pair of junior offensive linemen in Derek Gibson and Kobe McAllister.
Junior Lane Phillips was named second team at offensive line for the Generals.
On the defensive side of the ball, sophomore linebacker Zach Brown was a second team selection, while Curtis made second team as a punter.
Two more seniors, Ryan Craft and Wes Lozano, were named honorable mention.
For the Ramblers, senior Austin Rodgers was named second team at wide receiver, while senior offensive lineman John Green was also a second team selection.
First team defensive honors went to senior linebacker Andrew Pendergrass, while senior defensive lineman Landon Rayburn and senior defensive back Tyrese Marsh, along with junior defensive back Drake Bing, were all named to the second team.
Honorable mention picks included seniors Alan Hu, Jack Martin, Austin Daniel and Kyler Cleghorn, along with junior Jordan Bradley.
Pickens, who won the region championship for the first time in school history, had the Lineman of the Year in junior Bailey Cannady. They also had the Athlete of the Year in senior Michael Burrell. The Dragons do-it-all quarterback C.J. Streicher was named the 6-AAAA Player of the Year, while Chris Parker of Pickens was named Coach of the Year.
2018 Region 6-AAAA Football
First Team Offense
QB Ty Fisher, Northwest, Jr.
QB Nick Hanson, Heritage, So.
RB Jeffery Curtis, Heritage, Sr.
ATH A'zavier Blackwell, Ridgeland, Sr.
ATH Trevon Hawkins, Pickens, Sr.
WR Zach Goss, Pickens, Sr.
WR Nolan Letzgus, Heritage, Sr.
WR Seth Henderson, Northwest, Sr.
TE Zac Cole, Southeast, Sr.
OL Aidan Sanchez, Pickens, Jr.
OL Derek Gibson, Heritage, Jr.
OL Kobe McCallister, Heritage, Jr.
OL Fred Norman, Jr., Ridgeland, Sr.
OL Chad Pacas, Pickens, Jr.
K Jose Sanchez, Pickens, Fr.
Second Team Offense
QB Vyshonn Daniel, LaFayette, Sr.
RB Dominique Sistrunk, Northwest, Sr.
RB Robert Davis, Pickens, Sr.
ATH Matthew Redmond, Northwest, So.
ATH Tanner Hill, Ridgeland, Sr.
WR Alex Snelgrove, Pickens, Jr.
WR Jaret Staton, Northwest, Sr.
WR Austin Rogers, LaFayette, Sr.
OL Lane Phillips, Heritage, Jr.
OL Myles Bramlett, Pickens, Sr.
OL Ivan Ramirez, Southeast, Sr.
OL John Green, LaFayette, Sr.
OL Dylan Ellington, Gilmer, Jr.
OL Jeb Brooker, Northwest, Jr.
K Conner Middleton, Ridgeland, Jr.
First Team Defense
DL Dallas McHale, Pickens, Jr.
DL Logan Godfrey, Ridgeland, Jr.
DL Zach Costlow, Northwest, Jr.
DL Jermiah Turner, Ridgeland, So.
LB Jamarey Hull, Northwest, Sr.
LB Calvin Dallas, Ridgeland, Sr.
LB Hunter Hermann, Pickens, Sr.
LB Andrew Pendergrass, LaFayette, Sr.
DB Jordan Hughley, Ridgeland, Sr.
DB Shawn Wilson, Ridgeland, Sr.
DB Kaleb Ray, Pickens, Sr.
DB Stephon Walker, Ridgeland, Sr.
P Conner Middleton, Ridgeland, Jr.
Second Team Defense
DL Landon Rayburn, LaFayette, Sr.
DL Chase Jarrett, Pickens, Sr.
DL Clayton Holland, Pickens, Jr.
DL Chase Humble, Northwest, Jr.
LB Dylan Swanson, Ridgeland, Jr.
LB Andrew Macom, Pickens, Jr.
LB Logan Akins, Northwest, Jr.
LB Zach Brown, Heritage, So.
DB Tyrese Marsh, LaFayette, Sr.
DB Julian Brooks, Ridgeland, Jr.
DB Brady Moore, Pickens, Jr.
DB Drake Bing, LaFayette, Jr.
P Jeff Curtis, Heritage, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Heritage: Ryan Craft, Sr., Wes Lozano, Sr.; Gilmer: Austin Daman, Sr., Avery Bertolini, Sr., David Smith, Sr., James Dover, Sr., Tyson Elliott, Sr., Kyle Parris, Sr., Mack Towery, Sr., Brett Bennett, Jr., Luke Morgan, Jr., Will Blackburn, Fr.; Southeast: Adam Sowder, Jr., Henry Vassel, Jr.; Northwest: Hayden Reece, Sr., Daylin Young, Sr., Mason Blanchard, Sr., Garrett Morrison, Sr.; LaFayette: Austin Daniel, Sr., Alan Hu, Sr., Jack Martin, Sr., Kyler Cleghorn, Sr., Jordan Bradley, Jr.; Pickens: Chandler Rhodes, Sr., Jay Jones, Jr.