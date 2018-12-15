Fresh off a 7-4 record and the program's first state playoff berth since 2009, the LFO Warriors saw eight players earn first team All-Region 6-AAA football honors as the teams were released on Friday.
Senior running back Nathan Williams, along with senior linemen Blake Farmer and Dylan Simpson were selected by the region's coaches to the first team offense, while senior defensive back Ruddy Ware, junior defensive lineman James Beddington, junior linebacker Todd Thornburg and junior defensive back Jacob King were named to the first team on defense. Senior Charlie Harless was also picked as the first team punter.
Warriors' second team offensive selections included junior lineman Noah Haney and sophomore kicker Alec Gentry, while second team defensive selections also included senior defensive lineman Braxton Jones and senior defensive back Christian Vaughn.
Offensive honorable mentions included senior running back Deandre Rowe, junior offensive lineman Justin Swindle and sophomore quarterback Malachi Powell, while senior linebacker Logan Barclay, junior defensive lineman Josh Haveman and junior defensive back Zion Martin were named as honorable mention on the defensive side.
For 5-6 Ringgold, whose power ranking earned the lone wild card berth for the Class AAA state playoffs - the Tigers' first postseason bid since 2015 - senior athlete Andre Tarver and junior lineman Reid Williams were picked as first team on offense, while first team defensive honors went to senior defensive back Blake Goldsmith.
Second team offense status went to senior quarterback Cole Kibler, senior running back Dalton Green and senior receiver Pete Brower. Green was also named to the second team defense at linebacker, along with freshman teammate Kyle White.
Honorable mention offensive picks for the Tigers included senior tight end/offensive lineman Cade Nayadley, senior receiver Jarred Dunn, junior receiver Dylan Wright, sophomore offensive lineman James Booth, freshman running back Kori Dumas and freshman offensive lineman Scott Clinton. Senior defensive lineman Garrison Rhudy and junior defensive back Brayden Broome were named honorable mention on defense.
2018 Region 6-AAA Football
First Team Offense
QB Preston Poag, Jr., North Murray, Sr.
QB Gavin Gray, Calhoun, Sr.
RB Nathan Williams, LFO, Sr.
RB Zack Fuller, Calhoun, Sr.
WR Landon Burrell, North Murray, Jr.
WR Luke Moseley, Calhoun, Sr.
TE Davis Allen, Calhoun, Sr.
OL D.J. Coffman, Haralson County, Sr.
OL Blake Farmer, LFO, Sr.
OL Ben King, Calhoun, Sr.
OL Luke Griffin, North Murray, Sr.
OL Dylan Simpson, LFO, Sr.
OL Beau Chaffin, Haralson County, Jr.
OL Reid Williams, Ringgold, Jr.
K Eduardo Farjardo, Calhoun, Jr.
ATH Michael King, Coahulla Creek, Sr.
ATH Mason Boswell, Adairsville, Sr.
ATH Andre Tarver, Ringgold, Sr.
First Team Defense
DL James Beddington, LFO, Jr.
DL Josh Hales, Calhoun, Sr.
DL Luke Griffin, North Murray, Sr.
DL Trey Lovelace, Haralson County, Jr.
LB Todd Thornburg, LFO, Jr.
LB Chaisen Buckner, North Murray, Jr.
LB Richard Hyatt, Haralson County, Soph.
LB Dylan Flood, North Murray, Jr.
LB Colliin Baggett, Calhoun, Sr.
DB Blake Goldsmith, Ringgold, Sr.
DB Phillip Haldeman, Haralson County, Sr.
DB Jacob King, LFO, Jr.
DB Bralin Barton, Calhoun, Sr.
DB Ruddy Ware, LFO, Sr.
DB Ladd McConkey, North Murray, Jr.
DB Payton Morrow, Calhoun, Sr.
P Charlie Harless, LFO, Sr.
Second Team Offense
QB Cole Kibler, Ringgold, Sr.
RB Dalton Green, Ringgold, Sr.
WR Ladd McConkey, North Murray, Jr.
WR Pete Brower, Ringgold, Sr.
WR Ben Burns, Sonoraville, Jr.
OL Aaron McCurdy, North Murray, Jr.
OL, Noah Haney, LFO, Jr.
OL Coda Blackwell, Coahulla Creek, Sr.
OL Zach Owens, Haralson County, Jr.
OL Jaeden Curtis, Calhoun, Jr.
OL/TE Daniel Hartley, Haralson County, Jr.
H-Back Calen Hardeman, Haralson County, Jr.
ATH Blade Bryant, Sonoraville, Jr.
K Alec Gentry, LFO, Soph.
Second Team Defense
DL Chandler Shankles, Adairsville, Sr.
DL Dawson Hamby, Calhoun, Jr.
DL Braxton Jones, LFO, Sr.
LB Colton Richards, Sonoraville, Jr.
LB Kyle White, Ringgold, Fr.
LB Tripp Hoblitzell, Calhoun, Sr.
LB Matt Jenkins, Coahulla Creek, Sr.
LB Dalton Green, Ringgold, Sr.
LB Eric McKnight, Calhoun, Sr.
DB Savaun Henderson, Adairsville, Jr.
DB Michael King, Coahulla Creek, Sr.
DB Marc Harris, Haralson County, Soph.
DB Christian Vaughn, LFO, Sr.
DB Jonkell Tolbert, Calhoun, Sr.
P Aaron Hayes, Calhoun, Sr.
Honorable Mention (Offense and Defense)
Adairsville: Landon Ayers, Sr.; Courtney Slocum, Soph., Malachi Gardner, Jr.; Wade Conduff, Jr.; Kyle Martin, Sr.; Zach Ogle, Jr.; Nic Jackson, Sr.; Mason Boswell, Sr.
Calhoun: Nate Bonner, Sr.; Drew Rutledge, Sr.; Elijah Baldridge, Jr.; Zeke Brown, Jr.; Carson Griffin, Soph.
Coahulla Creek: Dylan Carlock, Sr.
Haralson County: Antonio Crapp, Soph.; Kaegan William, Jr.; Jake McSwain, Sr.
LFO: Malachi Powell, Soph.; Deandre Rowe, Sr.; Justin Swindle, Jr.; Josh Haveman, Jr.; Logan Barclay, Sr.; Zion Martin, Jr.
Murray County: Cade Petty, Soph.; Brannon Nuckolls, Soph,; Cade Blassingame, Soph.; Carson Voiles, Soph.; Ethan Chastain, Sr.
North Murray: Will Campbell, Sr.; Owen Hannah, Fr.; Will Mitchell, Sr.
Ringgold: Kori Dumas, Fr.; Jarred Dunn, Sr.; Dylan Wright, Jr.; Cade Nayadley, Sr.; James Booth, Soph.; Scott Clinton, Fr.; Garrison Rhudy, Sr.; Brayden Broome, Jr.
Sonoraville: Cole Godfrey, Soph.; Davin Buckner, Jr.; Joe Lambert, Jr.; Tyler Capps, Jr.; Loren Hiles, Jr.; Kobe McEntyre, Jr.