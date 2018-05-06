FOOTBALL: Ramblers gearing up for Friday scrimmage

There are a lot of things LaFayette head coach Paul Ellis is trying to get accomplished with his new team, not the least of which is trying to learn who everyone is.
“It’s been a challenge for me because I don’t even know the kids’ (first) names yet,” Ellis said during a recent spring practice session with the Ramblers. “And I hate calling them by their last names only.”
However, it’s a challenge that Ellis is happy to accept. LaFayette is currently in the middle of its first spring practice under the former Fort Payne (Ala.) head coach. Numbers are up and so are the gains being made in the weight room.
“Right now, that’s the biggest thing I’ve been excited about,” Ellis explained. “They have really gotten after it in the weight room. We maxed out this (past) week and had some really good maxes. Now we have to get them to take all that hard work out of the weight room and carry it over here to the football field and be able to use it on Friday night. That’s what’s important.”
LaFayette is coming off a 3-7 overall record in 2017 (1-5 in Region 6-AAAA), but will be learning brand new schemes, plays and formations before they take the field in the 2018 season opener at home against Model on Aug. 17.
“I think the effort has been really good,” Ellis said. “They are learning a new system and there’s two ways to do this. You either start really small and do every little thing, or throw it all at them and fix it as you go.
“We’re throwing a lot of stuff at them, but they’ve taken it well. I’m excited to see what we do (this) Friday, good or bad, because then I feel like we’ll have a jumping-off point and we can start making corrections.”
LaFayette will travel south to Floyd County for a three-team scrimmage at Coosa on Friday that will also include Jacksonville (Ala.) High School.
“It’s more about us right now than Coosa or Jacksonville,” Ellis added. “When we turn that film on, I want us as coaches to see our players running to the ball, playing with excitement and playing with good fundamentals. Ten days (of spring practice) isn’t a long time and I’m not making any excuses, but at least we have a good base.”
Ellis said he also appreciates the work being put in by the LaFayette coaches who were on the staff of Coach Chad Fisher, who stepped down as the Ramblers' boss this past off-season.
“Guys like Coach (Shane) Cauthorn, Coach (Matt) Yarbrough and Coach (Jesse) Peppers are out here and they know these kids,” he added. “That has been a huge help to me. I can’t explain how big of a help it’s been. It’s just been fantastic. I’ve been relying a lot on them and they’re helping me get through it too.”