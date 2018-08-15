FOOTBALL: 2018 Preview - Ringgold Tigers

Football is truly a game of inches and if one needs proof of that, simply do a quick review of the Ringgold Tigers’ 2017 season.
While the Tigers were able to pull out a pair of victories by five points or less, they didn’t fare as well in their other close games. Losses to Heritage, LFO, North Murray and Bremen came by a combined total of just nine points and took the Blue-and-White from a potential 9-1 campaign to a 5-5 season.
But you don’t win over 200 career games as a head coach without knowing how to adapt and head coach Robert Akins said the wheels have been in motion since the end of the 2017 season to find ways to remedy the situation and reverse his team’s fortunes.
“I think one thing that we realized after last season was that we had to work on our culture and by that I mean talking to our kids about discipline, toughness, perseverance, competition, intrinsic motivation and those types of things,” Akins said. “Those are all things that we sort of lacked and everything points to me as head coach because I’m the one who determines what we do with those things.
“This year, our coordinators especially, went to some places and observed some programs and they really looked more at culture than schemes. We’ve really worked hard on that, really since the end of last season, and I really think those things are going to make us better.”
While there are a few key pieces to replace, the bulk of the Tigers’ starting 22 from last year will return. And with an extra year of seasoning under their belts, it’s shaping up to be a potent lineup on both sides of the ball.
That starts under center where record-setting senior Cole Kibler is already just one of approximately 60 quarterbacks in Georgia high school history with over 5,000 career passing yards, after racking up 2,686 yards and 22 touchdowns a year ago. Those numbers were good enough to earn him Class AAA All-State honorable mention status, a first team All-Region spot and Catoosa County Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Running quarterback Dylan Wright, an honorable mention selection as a receiver last fall, will serve as the primary back-up and could see action in special run-option packages, but the junior will likely be utilized in different ways on offense to take advantage of his skill set. Hayden Black and freshman Kyle White are also battling to move up the position’s depth chart.
A trigger man needs weapons in the passing game and the Tigers will have plenty of ammo in senior All-Region first teamer Andre Tarver and senior second teamer Pete Brower to go with Wright and another athletic wideout in senior Jared Dunn.
Senior Dalton Green will line up in the backfield to help shoulder the load at running back and he will get help from junior Logan Bales, sophomore Kris Boulding and senior Bryton McCann, as well as a pair of solid-looking freshmen in White and Kori Dumas.
In the trenches, the Tigers will go with second team All-6-AAA selection and two-year starter Reid Williams, a junior, at center, junior Logan Pavlik at right guard and sophomore James Booth at right tackle. As of press time, there was still competition for the starting left guard slot, but senior and Austin Peay commitment Cade Nayadley appears to be a lock at left tackle.
“That’s a pretty solid offense,” Akins added. “It always comes down how good the offensive line is. In our league, you have to be able to run the ball. I know Cole is a great passer, but we have to be a little more effective and consistent running the ball. I think we were pretty balanced last year, but there were times when we didn’t finish.”
An injury situation over the summer has Ringgold considering some contingency plans. If the all-clear is given, senior Michael Toney will line up at one defensive end spot alongside senior nose guard Malachi Parker with senior Garrison Rhudy, an All-Region honorable mention pick last fall, at the other end.
Green, Dunn and Tarver, a second team All-Region pick on defense, will play at linebacker, joining Nayadley, who was an honorable mention pick at defensive line a year ago. The senior and future APSU Governor could be moved back to defensive end if the need arises. In the secondary, senior Blake Goldsmith will line up at free safety with McCann and junior Brayden Broome at the corners. Goldsmith and Broome were both 6-AAA honorable mention in 2017.
Other names to know which could play key roles off the bench include Bales and sophomores McCain Mangum and Price Pennington.
Akins said senior kicker/punter Garrett Davis has been working hard and has attended several camps in the offseason. The coach said the team has plenty of confidence in Davis and believes a big year could be in store. In the return game, players like Tarver and Wright could get the call or the Tigers could opt for a number of young players, such as freshman Malachi Hill, who have had impressive summers.
Akins said the keys to this season are being more consistent, knowing how to finish and simply being tougher.
“I was in charge of conditioning and I didn’t get them where they needed to be early enough (last year),” he added. “I know all coaches say ‘we have to get tougher’, but we’ve really done some things over the summer so that when it gets time, we’ll see who is going to hang with us and who is going to be dependable.
“This year we’ve done it differently. I’ve given that (responsibility) to some of those coaches who have really pushed the kids harder. I think it’s really important, especially early in the year, that we are in great shape so we can play the whole game.”
It won’t be an easy schedule as Ringgold will warm up with Dalton and Catoosa County rival Heritage before the Region 6-AAA slate begins. However, with a wealth of talent and a new culture, the Tigers could be primed for a comeback season.
“I think that we have kids that really want to play together as a team and be a family,” Akins added. “We’ve got some great leaders with kids who are very talented, but also very humble. If the things we have worked on about our culture pay off, then I think that we can have a team that can be very unselfish and play together very well. I’ve seen it this summer already.”