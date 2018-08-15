FOOTBALL: 2018 Preview - Ridgeland Panthers

Every new head coach wants to put their stamp of approval on a program and the same is true for Rossville native Cortney Braswell, who was hired in February to become the eighth head coach in Ridgeland football history.
Braswell inherited a Panther program that already knows how to win, having captured six region championships and having made the state playoffs eight times in the past 10 seasons. Still,, he knows that keeping the program at that lofty level requires a consistent standard on everyone’s part.
“We want to have a high standard about how we go about our work, a high standard about how we carry ourselves and a high standard about the expectations we have for our athletes and our student-athletes,” Braswell explained. “I think it’s the same thing our principal wants from our school.
“Win, lose or draw, I want everyone to say our kids are a class act and they play disciplined. I think all of that goes back to the standard about how you go about your work on a daily basis.”
That means continuing to refine the winning culture that the program has worked to create as this year’s senior class enters the new season with a 23-10 career record and a pair of 6-AAAA titles.
“Those guys know how to win football games and they’ve beaten some really good teams,” he added. “They’ve won consistently and they know how to work. The biggest thing now is how do we take that a step further? How do you take what you’ve accomplished so far and find out what’s been missing?
“I think that there’s a lot of merit with what Coach (Wesley) Tankersley did here and with what Coach (Mark) Mariakis did during his time here. They both did some really good things for this program. We don’t want to change those things. We want to keep those things and see what we can improve on in other areas, so for us, the evaluation becomes extremely important. We have to figure out in what areas are we lacking and in what areas we need to improve. That’s kind of where our focus has been (in the offseason).”
Braswell has scrapped the familiar wing-T for more of spread look on offense. Strong-armed senior Tanner Hill has drawn some college attention and Braswell said he is gaining more confidence each week.
“He’s had the most change of anybody, going from under center and handing it off most every play to a guy that’s going from the (shot) gun on every play, using full-field reads and throwing the ball in rhythm and on time,” the coach added. “The last few weeks he has really come on. We’re going to go as he goes. Plus our backup quarterback (junior Nathan Carver) could start for a lot of teams too. He is going to be an excellent player as well.”
Ridgeland will have speed to burn at wide receiver. Senior Stephon Walker, an All-Region selection, has blazing speed and an offer from Appalachian State, while another burner in junior slot receiver A’zavier Blackwell has racked up plenty of explosive plays in the summer. Throw in senior Josh Burnette and junior Torrance Roberts and the Panthers’ receiving corps will present match-up problems for virtually any secondary they will face.
That’s not to say that the Panthers are totally abandoning the running game. Not when they have a back like junior Jordan Blackwell, who is capable of taking it the distance on any given play. Braswell called him “as explosive of a running back as I’ve ever coached”. Also seeing time in the backfield will be senior battering ram Cyron Burse and junior burner Terrance Roberts to give the Black-and-Silver even more big-play threats.
Blocking for them will be a young, but still experienced offensive line, anchored by 6-foot-6, 300-pound senior right tackle Fred Norman, who already holds offers from Virginia, Liberty and Appalachian State. Sophomore Dylan Skates will hold down the center position, while sophomore Tommy Lamb is entrenched at left guard.
Among those vying for starting spots include seniors JaMichael Binford and John Klein, junior Logan Godfrey and impressive freshman Logan Montgomery. Senior Zahir Smith will line up at tight end and Burse could also see some snaps on the end.
“They are all working well together,” Braswell said. “They have a long way to go, but we’re excited about them.”
One of biggest question marks going into the new season is the front seven after Ridgeland graduated five players who all racked up All-Region awards a year ago.
Smith and Ethan Hunt will provide senior leadership along the front, while Braswell is counting on Godfrey and fellow juniors McKenzie Rodriguez and Antonio Martin to add depth. Extra support will come from sophomore Jermiah Turner.
Jordan Blackwell will again see some time at linebacker after earning All-Region honors a year ago, but with the junior seeing most of his time at running back, Ridgeland will be counting on others to step up. Those players include another All-Region performer in Torrance Roberts, senior Calvin Dallas and two new faces, senior Dylan Swanson and junior Tanner Counts, who have emerged during the summer.
In the secondary, seniors Shawn Wilson, Jr. and Ryan Frost will hold down spot on the corners, while senior Jordan Hughley and junior Julian Brooks will patrol at safety. Hill is expected to handle punting chores and the Blackwells are set for returns. Another name to know is junior kicker Conner Middleton, who is quickly moving up the ranks of the top kickers in the state.
“We don’t want a whole lot of guys playing both ways,” Braswell added. “One of the things we are excited about is that we legitimately have 11 on offense and 11 on defense, plus backups. We feel like we have 44 kids that we can play on any given night. We are obviously going to have a few that play on both sides, but we feel really good about those 44 guys that we have that can compete.”
The Panthers will open with one of the toughest three-game stretch of any team in the state and by far the toughest first three games in Ridgeland history. The Corky Kell Classic in Rome against defending Class 3A state champ Calhoun is up first on Aug. 16, followed by a home date with a Troup team loaded with athletes and college prospects. They will also make a trip to Sandy Creek before turning their attention to the region slate.
Braswell said the key to season is maturation.
“We’ve got a tough stretch to start out and points are going to be tough to come by,” he explained. “For us to have the maturity and the mental fortitude not to just to withstand that kind of onslaught to start the season, but to excel and have a chance to win football games, it has nothing to do with running and throwing and kicking and catching. It all comes down to what’s between the ears.
“We have to make sure that we are mature in every aspect of the game. We’re really asking a lot and demanding of a lot of them. That kind of culture change in the areas that we’re changing is sometimes the hardest to make. Taking that kind of coaching in stride and growing from a mental aspect is going to be the difference between winning and losing for us.”