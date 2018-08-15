FOOTBALL: 2018 Preview - LFO Warriors

Bo Campbell began his stint as head coach at LFO with just one win in his first 20 games.
But Campbell wasn’t deterred in his efforts to turn around the fortunes of the Warrior program and that perseverance began to pay off last fall as a senior-heavy team won five games, snapped a long losing streak to county rival Ringgold, played for a subregion championship and came within one victory of making it back to the state playoffs for the first time since 2009.
And despite some heavy graduation losses on both sides of the ball, the Red-and-White appear to be on the right track toward becoming a region contender once again.
Numbers are up at LFO with approximately 85 players in the program and Campbell said he was extremely impressed with their work ethic over the summer, noting about a 95 percent attendance mark for all the players during off-season workouts.
And while five wins in one year is a marked improvement from one win in two years, Campbell says the work is far from finished.
“Yes, we had some success, but we’re not close to having the type of success that we expect to have here,” he stated. “There are some positives to having success, but then there are some things you have to be careful with. On the positive side (last year), we did some things we haven’t done in a while and we’re getting better and better each year, but at the same time, we can’t be satisfied with that.
“We are always working to improve and get better and, as anyone knows, the minute you think you know everything and the minute you think you’ve arrived is when you usually have some problems.”
That means, among other things, it’s time for the next group of players to step up, fill the shoes of those who are gone and do what they can to be even better.
“We have a lot of good seniors that we have to replace,” Campbell added. “They were good players and good leaders, but I think each year brings about a different type of team. This year we have some juniors that got a lot of playing time last year that are stepping up and doing a good job. I’m looking at them providing the same type of leadership that we had last year and we’ll see if they do that because you’re only as good as your leadership.
“There’s the possibility of having good leadership (this year) and I’ve been preaching that to them. We have some new guys at a lot of different positions that need to step up for us to have an even more successful year. We know we have a lot to replace, but at the same time as a coach and coaching staff, I think one of the things you look at is that each year you’re trying to build that depth so that if something happens to that first teamer, the next guy can step in without much of a change. We try to do a great job of that so that year in and year out we have guys that have experience.”
One of the newest faces will be at quarterback where sophomore Malachi Powell looks to be first to get a chance to replace graduated All-Region signal caller Zach Vaughn.
“Malachi has really worked hard in the offseason to improve and make himself better,” Campbell said. “He’s done a great job in 7-on-7’s and it’s neat to see him step up and want that position. Because he’s done that and really worked hard at it, we feel like we can put him in there to give us a chance to get him on the field.”
Powell’s emergence under center will also give Campbell the opportunity to line up the dangerous Ruddy Ware at receiver or perhaps even in the backfield. The senior playmaker was a second team All-Region selection at wideout last year and played under center in the spring. Campbell didn’t rule out the possibility of Ware still lining up some at quarterback this fall in some special packages designed to take advantage of his speed and athleticism.
“Ruddy is the type of player that we feel we can move around to different positions, even if he isn’t at quarterback,” Campbell added. “It’s good to have a player like Ruddy, who is a good enough athlete to play other positions, including on defense, where he is one of our best defensive backs.”
Another All-Region second team performer making his return is senior running back Nathan Williams, who is bigger, stronger and faster than he was a year ago when he ran for over 1,300 yards. Campbell added that colleges are beginning to take an interest in the 5-foot-10, 205-pounder.
“I think he’s going to be one of the best running backs around,” Campbell added. “He’s been hard to tackle at camps and we’re expecting great things from him this year.”
Those three are just a sampling of the talent the Warriors will have on offense this fall. Seniors Giovanni Barroso and Deandre Rowe, as well as junior Jacob King, will give LFO a solid stable of backs, while junior James Beddington will be an even bigger load at fullback. There is plenty of competition at receiver as well, including senior Reggie Southward and junior Zion Martin.
Up front, senior returning starter Dylan Simpson is back at center after making second team All-Region last year, while junior guard Noah Haney was an honorable mention pick. Senior Blake Farmer, another guard, saw some snaps with the varsity last year, while the Warriors have penciled in junior Justin Swindle and senior Austin Leffew at the tackle slots.
“We feel like we’re better than we have been in the past at the skill positions,” Campbell said. “Last year, we had a big offensive line, a workhorse back and some good receivers that could do different things. This year, I feel like we’re more athletic than we’ve been in the past.”
Campbell is also excited about his new-found depth on defense.
“A lot of our guys got some good experience last year, which is great since we have to replace six or seven guys on defense,” he explained.
Returning along the front are Beddington and senior Braxton Jones, along with juniors Xander Cheatham and Josh Haveman. Todd Thornburg, the team’s second-leading tackler a year ago, is back after an All-Region honorable mention season in 2017 and Campbell has been impressed with the work ethic and growth that senior linebacker Chase Pewitt has shown in the off-season, calling him “pound for pound, one of the strongest guys on the team”.
Senior Logan Barclay, an honorable mention pick at defensive back last season, will move to the nickel spot in the linebacking corps, paving the way for King and Martin to line up at safety alongside second team All-Region senior Christian Vaughn, a three-year starter. Campbell also has plenty of confidence in his cornerbacks, which include Ware, Barroso, Rowe and junior Jerry Jackson.
Special teams appear solid with the return of first team All-Region and second team All-State punter Charlie Harless. Sophomore Alec Gentry is set to take over placekicking duties. Senior Ethan Wofford has shown a strong leg on kickoffs, while Ware and Barroso will most likely return kicks and punts.
Campbell added that there was lots of competition for starting spots in the final days leading up to the season opener Friday at Heritage.
“It’s a great problem to have because it shows that the back-up guy is just as good as the guy that ends up starting,” the coach said. “You don’t want much of a drop-off between your first teamers and your second teamers and we think we have guys that can go in as subs and get the job done.”
In addition to developing leadership, Campbell added that in order to be successful this season, his team could not be satisfied with the taste of success they enjoyed a year ago.
“We have to have guys step up and give us as much, if not more, than the guys last year did,” he added. “We needed to have a great off-season program and I think we had one. The kids showed up every day and did a lot this summer to get better. We’re all striving to be more successful than we have been in the past.”