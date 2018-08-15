FOOTBALL: 2018 Preview - LaFayette Ramblers

Being a football coach isn’t all about X’s and O’s, blowing whistles and standing on the sideline on Friday nights.
There’s the other part of the job away from the field that is just as important and it’s a part that new LaFayette head coach Paul Ellis jumped right into after being hired back in March. Ellis said he has already spoken to some of the city’s civic organizations and pressed the flesh at the Honeybee Festival back in June, while also spending the last two months of the most recent school year getting to know students, faculty and staff, in addition to his new team.
“I’ve gotten to meet a lot of people in the community and they’ve been fantastic, plus our faculty and staff here have all been tremendous,” said Ellis, who took over the Ramblers’ program following a lengthy and successful stint at Fort Payne (Ala.) High School. “I got to be a part of the school back in April and May and meet some of the students and the players, which was to my advantage. I’m definitely excited about this community and this school and I hope they are excited about me too.”
Although he got a bit of a late jump on spring drills, Ellis said that he was very impressed with the offseason weight training his new team had put in and said that the extra work is already paying dividends.
“I think it starts in the weight room and that was one thing that I thought we were on track with from the start since I got here,” he said. “I’m super impressed with how strong our kids are and I think (assistant) Coach (Matt) Yarbrough has done a great job with that. I think that’s where your confidence comes from.
“It comes from you knowing that you’re stronger than the guy across from you, no matter what color jersey they’re wearing or what it says along the front. I think that’s where you develop that tough, hard-nosed work ethic in the kids.”
Ellis added that even though time was limited in the spring, he felt his team was able to do a lot of things to get the ball rolling toward the summer and onto the official start of fall practice.
“We had a really good spring and that was really my first chance to get to watch those guys on the field,” he continued. “I thought they performed well. We had a couple of mistakes, but again, that was with only seven days of practice (prior to the spring jamboree). The coaches did a fantastic job in that short of time to make sure the kids understood it.
“All-in-all, we’ve had a good summer. Attendance has been very good and hopefully we’ve progressed and I really believe we have. We concluded the summer with our camp and I thought we made some strides there, so I think we’re headed in a good direction.”
That new offense will be based out of a spread formation, but the new coach said that doesn’t mean the Ramblers are going to throw the ball over the field.
“We’re not just going to throw it just to be throwing it,” he said. “We’re going to do what the situation calls for and what the game dictates that we do.”
Running the show will be senior quarterback Vyshonn Daniel, whom Ellis said had a perfect temperament to play the position.
“I think he has a really good demeanor as a quarterback,” the coach said. “He’s never too high or too low and I think the kids respond to that. I think that’s important for any quarterback. I thought he had an excellent night at our spring jamboree. He really ran the team well.”
Senior Alan Hu and sophomore Jamerio Clements will line up next to Daniel at running back and will also be involved in the passing game, while other receivers include seniors Tyrese Marsh, Andrew Pendergrass, Landon Rayburn and Austin Rodgers, juniors Chase Keith and Drake Bing and sophomore Jalen Suttle.
Ellis also has high hopes for the offensive line, which has had impressive outings in drills against other local teams this summer.
LaFayette will start out the season with junior Jordan Bradley at left tackle and junior Brendon Ratliff beside him at left guard. Senior Austin Daniel will anchor the line at center, followed by senior ohn Green, a second team All-Region selection a year ago, at right guard and junior Matthew Wallin on the end at right tackle. Senior Bailey Porter will be one of the first substitutions off the bench in the rotation.
Ellis said he has also been very pleased with the progress of the defensive line, which includes seniors Rayburn and Jack Martin at defensive end, junior Xavier Priddy at tackle and senior Nathan Hornung at nose tackle. Pendergrass, along with Hu and senior Kyler Cleghorn will line up at outside linebacker slots with senior Ethan Smith and junior Brady Beard on the inside.
In the secondary, Rodgers is back after picking up second team All-Region honors a year ago, while Bing will bookend him at the corners. Stultz will patrol at free safety, while several of the other receivers could also see spot duty in the defensive backfield.
Ellis is also high on junior Max Studdard, who will handle the kicking chores and who could split punting duties with Pendergrass. The coach said he had not decided on a kick returner or a punt returner as of press time.
“My goal is for us to be really good on defense and have the offense be a good support system,” Ellis explained. “The best way to be a good support system, even better than scoring points, is not turning the ball over and being able to kick and punt them back deep. I think Max is close to that now and I think he can be a big weapon for us.”
LaFayette will see some old and new faces in their non-region schedule as they will battle Model, Fannin County and Christian Heritage in the season’s first month, along with Walker County nemesis Gordon Lee.
“I think we need to be successful early in the season and hope that there is carryover into region play,” Ellis said. “They just have to buy in and believe what we’re telling them and I think we’re well on our way to doing that. But the kids have adapted well and, hopefully, we will see that on the field.
“Our kids just have to understand that no matter what happens, we have to keep playing. No matter if we come out like gangbusters in those first few games or if we fall behind by two or three touchdowns, we just have to keep playing. We just have to keep our heads down and keep focused. I’ve been really proud of the way our kids have responded this summer.”