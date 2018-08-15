FOOTBALL: 2018 Preview - Heritage Generals

The 2017 season was one for the history books for the Heritage Generals.
The Navy-and-Red celebrated the program’s 10th year by turning in a school-record nine victories and earning a home playoff game for the first time in school history.
But duplicating those feats will be tough as the Generals graduated 22 seniors and return starters at only six of the 22 positions.
However, it’s a challenge that head coach E.K. Slaughter and his staff have accepted, saying the Generals just have to fill those spots “one position at a time”.
“You can’t always do the same things that you always do as far as your preparation goes,” he explained. “Last year’s team needed different things than this year’s team needs. Last year’s team knew what all of our stuff was. They knew all of the coverages and all of the routes.
“But this year’s team really needed more time in a classroom setting. They really needed more time for us to explain the why behind what we do. We really had to work a lot harder to prepare them cognitively because there just isn’t as much carryover as we would have liked to have had and that’s probably been the biggest adjustment for us.”
There’s also the task of making sure the new starters and back-ups understand the things they are being taught.
“Last year, we had so many three-year starters that we could start working on some higher-end detail stuff, but this year it’s really just making sure they secure the foundation of what we’re doing, and why we do it,” Slaughter continued. “We’ve really been trying to make them talk more in relaying their understanding. We haven’t had as much on-the-field time as last year, but we’ve had more weight room time and classroom time.
“But we have great kids here and they’re easy to coach. With any group, some are going to understand things a little bit quicker, but every one of them is working to learn. That part of it is easy and it’s also the fun part.”
One of the biggest changes will be under center where strong-armed sophomore Nick Hanson is set to make his debut.
“Nick is getting there,” Slaughter said. “He has a gigantic arm. He’s not mechanically perfect, but we’re working on that with him, like all quarterbacks have to do. Still, he throws a good ball. I think for him the biggest thing is how fast he can adjust when the game speeds up and the lights are on? But he’s doing really well. He’s going to be a really good.”
Some of the new names to look for in the receiving corps include senior Chandler Hill, junior Maddox Rose, sophomores Cade Kiniry and Dylan Bryan, along with senior Clint Petteys and junior Pete Padgett, who will line up at tight end and/or H-back.
While the Generals will throw the ball, fans can expect a healthy of dose of the ground game and Slaughter believes his team has the making of a very good one. Seniors Jeffery Curtis and Malik Dumas will be the one-two punch to keep defenses honest and they will have a solid offensive line in front of them.
Junior Derek Gibson, a second team All-Region selection, will anchor the line at center and he will be flanked by senior Noah Sims at left guard and junior Lane Phillips on the right. On the ends, junior Kobe McAlister will line up at left tackle, while seniors Anthony Riley and Tristan Alverson were battling for the start at right tackle as of press time. Seniors Thomas Owens and Cayden Faulkner, along with junior Dylan Cranmore, will also be part of the rotation up front.
“Our offense will be wide open when we start, but we do anticipate being a little more run-heavy,” Slaughter said. “I think when you mix in the screen game, run-pass options and some other things, it’ll be tough to deal with, especially when you have backs like we do in the backfield. I think (those backs) are going to be pretty special and that will take some of the pressure off of Nick so he won’t have to do everything.”
There is depth along the defensive line as Padgett, Owens, senior Zach Angel, junior Luke Teague and sophomore Jonathan Washburn will all see plenty of action and Slaughter said some of the offensive linemen could see snaps on defense in certain situations.
Curtis, the veteran of the defensive unit, will hold down the mike linebacker spot with senior Ethan Bone at the will, senior Wes Lozano at the jack and Rose in the sam position. Sophomore Zach Brown will be a rotational player to help bolster the linebacking corps, while Hill, Dumas, Petteys and Kiniry are penciled in as starters in the secondary.
Dependable senior Ryan Craft has a consistent and accurate leg, while Curtis was first team All-Region as a punter last year. Look for Hill and Kiniry to get the call in the return game.
With experience at a premium for the Generals in 2018, Slaughter said avoiding injuries is a must.
“We can’t get any injuries, especially at the skill positions,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of depth. Any coach will tell you that being injury-free is important, but it’s really important for us. I think we could be really good if we stay healthy and some of these sophomores play big.”
And after two straight seasons of participating in the state playoffs, Heritage certainly would like to keep the new tradition going.
“We’ve worked hard to get to where we are and we want to continue that,” Slaughter added. “We want to take that next step as a program where even if you graduate a big class, your underclassmen are prepared and can step in. It’s important to us. I don’t know if pressure is the right word, but I know I’ve probably never worked as hard as I have this summer with trying to teach the game.”