FOOTBALL: 2018 Preview - Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans will look vastly different in 2018 and it has nothing to do with their new uniforms or the new faces that will be manning key positions on both sides of the ball.
Instead, it has everything to do with the weight room.
The Navy-and-White have hit the weights hard in the off-season and head coach Greg Ellis said the physical changes in the players are very noticeable.
“Their bodies have changed so much and having Coach (Josh) Groce in the weight room has made a big difference,” he said. “We had a lot of injuries last year, and if we have them again like we did last year, it’s going to be a nightmare. But hopefully, with the work they’ve put in (in the weight room), that will help prevent that from happening.”
Ellis said along with the increased size and strength is also an increase in maturity and, above all, expectations.
“We’ve got some kids out who haven’t played before that are pretty good,” he added. “We’ve got 55 kids now, which is not bad for a school our size. We’re still going to be kind of young, but those young kids last year got a lot of reps, so they’re just a lot more mature this year. Last year they were so young that sometimes you didn’t know what they were going to do. They were talented, but they got thrown right into the fire.
“They were excited (about football) the last couple of years, but not the way that they are this time. The kids have expectations this year. I really like this team because they work hard together and you can see a little fire coming from them now.”
Senior Hunter Hudson, who had a breakout season with the school’s state championship baseball team in the spring, has moved from wide receiver to quarterback and is already drawing comparisons to former All-State quarterback Caleb O’Neal, who is now playing college ball at Kennesaw State, for his athleticism.
“He’s really gotten big and he’s throwing the ball unbelievably well,” Ellis said.
Junior Tucker Miller also has a good arm and will serve in the backup role when he’s not lined up at running back. Blake Groce, a sophomore, can also step in at quarterback, if needed.
While Hodson and Miller will see plenty of carries out of the backfield, the running game will also feature sophomore Brody Cobb and bruising senior fullback Cordell Langford, among others, to give the Trojans both size and speed.
The Trojans also have good size and depth at the receiver position, including sophomore Henry Ellis and sophomore Will Carswell, along with some new faces in senior Braxton Ledford and sophomore Cade Peterson, whose sure hands have earned them time in the rotation.
The offensive line has solid size and is led by seniors Carson Daniel, Dawson Kincaid and Ethan Justus, along with junior Austin Crowley. Ellis said several other players were battling for playing time as starters or as part of the rotation as of press time.
On defense, senior Beau Barrett and sophomore Dylan Burnett will line up with Justus and Crowley up front. Langford will return at a linebacker position and will get help from a quartet of talented sophomores in Kameron Oliver, Jared Lowe, Cody Thomas and Jackson Moore.
The secondary also appears to be set with Miller, Hudson, Cobb and Peterson set to patrol in the defensive backfield. Miller was an All-State honorable mention pick a year ago by the Georgia Sports Writers Association after recording over 70 tackles, breaking up four passes and intercepting three more.
Other names who likely be in the rotation on the defensive side of the ball include Groce, senior Tristian Shirley, junior Coleby Casteel and sophomores Jacob Neal, Hayden Walker, Garrett Morton and Gabe Kirkendoll.
Ellis will handle the punting chores once again, while senior Lee Frye is penciled in as the starting kicker. Miller is set to handle the returns.
“With some of these guys that didn’t play last year, we’ve worked hard and they’ve worked hard to get up to speed and take care of their reads on defense so they know where they are supposed to be,” Ellis continued. “We’re pretty athletic (on defense). Last year, with all the injuries, we didn’t have time to give anybody a break. We were just trying to survive, so the good thing about this year is that we have more options. That will give us a chance to move people around.”
Gordon Lee has added to their coaching ranks and now have a staff of eight, which Ellis also is excited about.
“It makes a big difference,” he said. “It helps us do more individual stuff than group stuff and scrimmaging all the time. (The kids) get more reps specific to what they’re doing and they are excited about it.”
Gordon Lee needs just four more victories in 2018 to make Ellis the winningest head coach in Trojans’ history, but the team is hoping for even more. Ellis said a new-found confidence has them believing that the program’s first playoff berth since 2012 could be as soon as this fall.
“We always tell them that the best thing is not to worry about the scoreboard,” he added. “If they will just play their game, things will fall into place for them. We had a Navy SEAL speaker talk to the kids (in late July) and that was just awesome. He had about 90 minutes with them and he just talked to them about what it takes to win. He talked to them about trusting in each other and to taught them to think as winners. I think they are all really buying in.”