The LFO Warriors got a huge night from sophomore quarterback Malachi Powell in a 42-15 win at Murray County that moved the Red-and-White to 2-1 overall and 1-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
Powell was 3-of-4 for 35 yards in the air, but it was his legs that were the biggest weapons on Friday. Powell rushed 11 times for 189 yards, scoring on runs of 11, 6 and 61 yards in the blowout victory.
DeAndre Rowe had a nice night with five rushes for 84 yards, including touchdown runs of 9 yards and 62 yards. His 9-yard run in the second quarter opened up a 28-0 lead for the Warriors, while his 62-yard scamper in the fourth proved to be the final points of the night for LFO.
LFO had 368 yards of total offense, 333 coming on the ground. They overcame three fumbles and caused two of their own. One of them was returned for 27-yard touchdown by James Beddington, who dominated on the defensive side with two sacks and three tackles for loss.
LFO will gear up for a trip to Ringgold this Friday to face their longtime rivals in a key 6-AAA matchup.