Three Cade Peterson touchdown runs, a scoring run by Brody Cobb and some solid fourth-quarter defense would be the winning formula for the Gordon Lee Trojans on Friday night as they gave new head coach Josh Groce his first career victory at his alma mater with a 28-16 season-opening victory at Dade County.
Peterson would score twice in the first quarter. He got loose for a 37-yard run, capped by a Jacob Neal two-point conversion run, and Peterson would find the endzone from 25 yards out later in the period following a Gordon Lee interception.
The Trojans (1-0) caught a break midway through the second quarter as punter Henry Ellis fumbled on fourth down, but recovered and scampered 28 yards to pick up the first down. That play helped set up Peterson's final touchdown run of the night from 24 yards out. A Kade Cowan extra point gave the Chickamaugans a 21-0 lead.
The Wolverines (0-1) got a 20-yard TD run by Isaac Pangle and a Malaki Webb conversion the cut the lead to 21-8 at halftime and Webb would break off a 41-yard run in the third quarter as Dade pulled within five points of the lead, 21-16, with 4:50 left in the period.
However, Cobb would help seal the victory as he scored from 20 yards out with 1:41 left in the stanza. The Trojans defense would take over from there, shutting out the Wolverines over the final 12 minutes.
Peterson rushed for 180 yards on the night, with 122 yards coming in the first half. No further individual statistics were available as of press time.
Gordon Lee will open the home portion of its schedule next Friday night when local rival LFO comes to town.
