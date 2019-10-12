The LaFayette Ramblers fell to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-AAAA with a 37-20 loss at Northwest Whitfield on Friday.
The Bruins converted an early interception into a 7-0 lead, only to see LaFayette answer with a score to tie things up. However, Northwest would add a touchdown pass later in the first quarter to go ahead 14-7.
Northwest would recover a fumble and drive all the way to the LaFayette 3-yard line late in the first period. But the Rambler defense stiffened to keep Northwest out of the endzone. Unfortunately for the visitors, a safety moments later would boost the Bruins' lead to 16-7.
LaFayette would still trail by nine as the game approached halftime. With three minutes left before intermission, Jamario Clements broke off a 39-yard touchdown run and Max Studdard's second extra point of the night chopped the gap down to points, 16-14.
Drake Bing would come up with an interception for the Ramblers shortly thereafter, but Northwest would return the favor moments later as the turnover would give them the ball at the LaFayette 11-yard line. The Bruins would then convert on a touchdown pass in the closing seconds to take a 23-14 lead into the break.
A rushing touchdown four minutes into the second half would add to the Northwest lead. LaFayette would drive the ball deep into Bruin territory on its next possession, but the Northwest defense would come up with a goal-line stand of their own and halt LaFayette's march at the 1-yard line.
Northwest's offense would eventually turn the ball over on downs near midfield on its ensuing series, but the defense would hold LaFayette on fourth down to get the ball back. This time the Bruins would put up points as another rushing touchdown would make it 37-14.
The Ramblers would get the final points of the night with just under two minutes to play. No further information had not been provided as of press time.
LaFayette will host Ridgeland next Friday night, while Northwest (5-1, 2-0) will travel to Jasper for a huge region game against Pickens.