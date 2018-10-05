It's been an interesting season to say the least for the LaFayette Ramblers, a season already full of strange statistical anomalies.
Another one was added to the list on Friday.
Despite losing four fumbles and seeing another fumble go through the endzone for a touchback, the visiting Northwest Whitfield Bruins used a couple of big plays and a tremendous defensive effort to down the Ramblers, 36-14, spoiling Homecoming at Jack King Stadium.
The Bruins got 226 yards in the air (17-of-27), a touchdown pass and a touchdown run from quarterback Ty Fisher, while a steady dose of the running game in the second half opened up what had been a one-point lead at intermission.
The Bruins (4-2, 1-1) caught an early break when a 33-yard LaFayette touchdown pass on the fifth play from scrimmage was negated by a holding penalty. The Ramblers were forced to punt and the Bruins went to work from their own 11-yard line.
Despite two penalties of their own on the drive, Northwest marched 89 yards. Matthew Redmond caught LaFayette off-guard with a 16-yard run on a fourth-down fake punt near midfield, which set up battering ram running back Dominique Sistrunk's bruising 30-yard touchdown gallop to give the Bruins the lead.
LaFayette (4-3, 1-2) however, would answer as a 44-yard third-down catch by Austin Rodgers led to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Vyshonn Daniel to Andrew Pendergrass with 3:06 left in the first quarter. Max Studdard’s extra-point would knot the score at seven apiece.
LaFayette would hold on fourth down at their own 42, but was forced to punt it away shortly thereafter. However, Landon Rayburn would jump on a Redmond fumble at the Northwest 14-yard line on the very next play and, following a tough 13-yard catch by Rodgers, Alan Hu would walk into the endzone. Studdard's extra point put the Ramblers in front, 14-7, with 7:58 left in the half.
The Ramblers would force another fumble less than two minutes later that was recovered by Jalen Suttle, but LaFayette was forced to punt and two plays after that, Fisher aired it out for Seth Henderson, who beat a defender and broke a tackle en route to an 89-yard scoring strike. Redmond would score on a conversion run that put the Bruins up 15-14 at halftime.
Jacob Sanders would pick off an underthrown pass from Daniel early in the third quarter and returned it 25 yards to the 1-yard line. Sistrunk plowed in from a yard out one play later to increase the lead to 22-14.
After a three-and-out, LaFayette dodged a bullet as Northwest came up short on a 33-yard field goal attempt. But forced to punt it away moments later, Northwest was able to block the kick and Fisher would fake a handoff to Sistrunk before carrying the ball 13 yards for the touchdown that put the Bruins up 29-14 with 2:24 left in the third quarter.
The Northwest defense took over from there.
Following Fisher’s run, LaFayette’s next four possessions would result in three punts and a turnover on downs inside its own 20-yard line. The Bruins saw two straight drives end in lost fumbles, one that went through the endzone for a touchback and one that Rayburn recovered at the LaFayette 12, but the Bruins’ defense simply refused to give up anything to the Rambler offense and Brady Hughes tacked on the final touchdown from six yards out with 4:03 to play.
Northwest’s defensive line pressured Daniel all night, though the senior still finished 12-of-26 for 162 yards. Hu led the receivers with 85 yards on five catches, but LaFayette, which rushed for over 300 yards in last week's 49-47 loss at Heritage, was held to minus-14 yards by a swarming Bruin defense.
Henderson had seven catches for 144 yards. Sistrunk, the MTSU commit, carried 19 times for 129 yards, while Hughes chipped in with 59 yards on nine carries.
The Bruins will have a home date with unbeaten Pickens next Friday night, while LaFayette will head north to try their luck against Ridgeland.