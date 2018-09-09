On a night where everyone expected offense, and lots of it, the North Murray Mountaineers let their defense do the talking in the Region 6-AAA opener at Don Patterson Field on Friday night.
The Mountaineers impressively kept the host Ringgold Tigers off the scoreboard until the final two minutes, and by then it was too little, too late as North Murray escaped with a 14-7 victory.
After a scoreless first half that included having a touchdown called back, Coach Preston Poag’s team broke the stalemate thanks to a busted play run by the dangerous D’Ante Tidwell that went for 54 yards and got his team out of trouble. Two plays later, Tidwell went the final 11 yards for the night’s first score with 5:06 left in the third period.
The first half proved to be a sloppy series of missed opportunities by both sides. The Tigers’ Dalton Green recovered a Kyle White sack-induced fumble and Dylan Wright had a nifty interception, but their best scoring chance resulted in a missed 32-yard field goal try. Likewise, Tigers' quarterback Cole Kibler was picked off by the Mountaineers' Alex Pulido, but North Murray also missed a field goal – a result which had be sorted out by two disagreeing officials.
Any Ringgold quick-strike comeback notion was quickly set aside as Andre Tarver – placed in the backfield much of the night – had the ball pried away on third down. Jay Flood made the North Murray recovery. The Mountaineers drove all the way to the Tigers’ 1 before a clutch fumble recovery by Ringgold's Taylor Pease with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.
Pease’s night took a dismal turn a few minutes later when an ankle injury ended his night. To make matters worse, the Tigers were unable to get out of the shadow of their goal line and punted after a three-and-out.
The Mountaineers got a short field as a result and covered the 40 yards on one play – a catch and run from Preston Poag, Jr. to Ladd McConkey. Owen Hannah’s PAT made it 14-0 with 10:41 to play.
The Tigers were unable to sustain anything until a final, desperation drive than began on their 25-yard line with 5:09 to play. It was hardly a thing of beauty, however, as Kibler only completed 4-of-8 passes along the way. From the North Murray 5, it took four plays and an offsides penalty to reach the end zone. The scoring play itself was a near-disaster, as a Tarver fumble was recovered by Kibler in the end zone on fourth down.
Just 1:29 remained after the Garrett Davis PAT, but North Murray recovered the onsides kick to end the drama.
The Tigers (1-2, 0-1) have another potential payback game on the horizon next week, as they travel to LFO – the site of last year’s season-derailing loss to the Warriors. North Murray (2-1, 1-0) hosts unbeaten and defending Class AAA state champion Calhoun.