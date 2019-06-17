FOOTBALL: Norman set to be new big man on ETSU campus

Perhaps no student in the history of Ridgeland High School has cast a bigger shadow than Fred Norman, Jr.
Not only is Norman one of the most physically-imposing students to ever walk the halls at the Rossville school, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound, three-sport standout also might be one of the most popular and well-liked young men in Panther history...and that likability hasn’t been confined to just Happy Valley.
The recent graduate, who has been called an “ambassador for Ridgeland High School” by his coaches, will take his likeable personality and immense potential to Johnson City, Tenn. later this summer to begin his freshman season with the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after signing a full scholarship in front of family and friends (last) Monday.
“It means a lot,” Norman said. “I’m the first person on my dad’s side to go to college, so I guess I finally broke the curse in our family. It’s a pretty great blessing and I’m glad God put me in this situation so I can play football and hopefully make it to the professional leagues. I just want to be happy and make everybody proud.”
“Everywhere you go, whether it’s with basketball or with football, no matter who you’re playing and no matter where it is, the student bodies of the other schools are always saying ‘Hey Big Fred!’, new Ridgeland head football coach Kip Klein explained. “He just has such an endearing personality. I’m not really losing a football player, I’m really losing someone who is like my third son because he and my two boys have gone to all the camps and all the schools and we’ve all run the roads together.”
Norman, rated as a three-star offensive line prospect by 247Sports, was an honorable mention All-Region (6-AAAA) selection as a sophomore, but came into his own as a junior when he was named first-team All-Region, first-team All-State by the Georgia Sports Writers Association and All-State by Recruit Georgia.
He was again named first team All-Region and GSWA first-team All-State in his senior season, while he was named to the Catoosa-Walker County Dream Team the past two seasons.
Norman also showed his athletic ability and agility on the basketball court as one of the most nimble players in the region, despite his size. A two-time All-Region and Dream Team first teamer, Norman averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds as a junior before putting up averages of 13 and 10 in his senior campaign. He also played singles for the Panther tennis team.
“Fred came to Ridgeland as a very special kid and he’s worked and worked,” Klein said. “He had quite a few offers, but they sort of fell off at the wayside because (those schools) weren’t sure if he was going to be a total qualifier because of his (college) test scores.
“About a year-and-a-half ago, I talked to him and showed him the point he needed to get to and he did everything he needed to do and pulled it through. He became a full qualifier and East Tennessee State had an available scholarship. It’s doubly good for me because that’s where I played.”
Norman said ETSU “felt like home”.
“They brought me in, surrounded and comforted me, but mostly they were based around God and that’s pretty important to me,” he explained. “I could see how they depended on Him. It’s really a blessing.”
“The first time East Tennessee met him, they just fell in love with him,” Klein continued. “They’re really excited about him because they usually don’t get kids his size at that (Football Championship Subdivision) level. My strength coach back then is the assistant athletic director up there now. He saw Fred from a distance and thought he was a college transfer because he’s that big. He’s 6-7 and 315 pounds right now and with the way he can move, the sky’s the limit for him.”
Klein said Norman needs to work on his overall strength, but feels certain he will make gains as he works with the Buccaneers’ strength and conditioning coach Allan Johnson, who previously worked with the West Virginia, Ohio State and Northwestern football programs, along with Major League Baseball’s Baltimore Orioles.
“His feet are really good, but he’s got to get stronger and I’ve been truthful with him about that,” Klein added. “He’s starting classes up there on July 8 and he’ll start working out. Coach Johnson is a master strength coach, so he knows what it takes. He won’t beat around the bush. He’ll put Fred through it.”
For his part, Norman said he plans to bring energy to the Bucs, who tied for the Southern Conference championship last season.
“I’m just going to bring a whole lot of great energy,” he added. “They are already Southern Conference champions, so hopefully I can bring good vibes and good energy to the team and hopefully help them bring home an FCS National Championship.”
Norman said he plans to major in education, focusing on mathematics.